“Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a Room”: Draymond Green Likens Running Offense Alongside Chris Paul to Microsoft’s Formation

Draymond Green appears delighted with the Golden State Warriors’ new-look roster. Upgraded with the trade of Chris Paul, the Warriors now have two players to run the offense in the form of Green and the aging Chris Paul. Talking about his fit next to the former Suns’ star, Green revealed to The Athletic that putting him alongside Paul was akin to putting Bill Gates and Paul Allen in the same room.

Talking about how the two combined to bring forth Microsoft, one of the most profitable companies of all time, Green suggested the same will come true for the Dub Nation.

Regardless, while Green is undoubtedly excited, he hasn’t yet gotten the chance to play alongside Paul. Dealing with a niggling injury issue, he sat out of the preseason and is expected to make a return against the Houston Rockets on coming Sunday.

Draymond Green is excited to run the Warriors’ offense alongside Chris Paul

Green was asked whether he was worried about a reduced offensive role with the arrival of Chris Paul. However, instead of being worried about the possible less time on the ball, Green appears excited about the kind of combinations that could create for the team.

“How I see the challenge is for the other team. They’ll have players on the floor that have to think the game of basketball with us. Good luck. That’s how I see the challenge. You put Bill Gates and Paul Allen in a room and you get Microsoft. That’s how I see it,”

Green said, before talking about how the two might require time in order to better understand each other’s games.

The two players have been rivals for the longest of times in the NBA. However, with both now looking to do what is best for the team, Green believes that there are a range of possible combinations and possibilities.

“I think we are two of the smartest guys in the league. When you can put two of the smartest guys in the league on the floor on the same team with the weapons we have around us, I like the odds,” Green said, signalling that the idea remains the same.

The Warriors are looking to add yet another championship, which will be the first-ever, for the 38-year-old Chris Paul.

Chris Paul seems to have settled down with the Warriors quickly

Green’s claim that Paul alongside him is one of the smartest guys in the league has already been evident. While initially, doubts were raised over his ability to start games, considering his age and recent record, Paul has simply not skipped a beat.

He opened his account with 14 points, 9 assists, and 6 rebounds against the Suns, and got his first Warriors’ double-double in Game 2. Paul returned with 10 points and 12 assists in Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings and has already threatened to settle down alongside Stephen Curry.

While it will be interesting to see how Steve Kerr decides to line up once Draymond Green returns, Paul’s quick integration is bound to delight fans. He may not prove to be as prolific as he once was, but can still easily be an important cog in the wheel for a potential title challenge.