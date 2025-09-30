Bill Nye Speaks on Relationship With Jaylen Brown, Before Dropping a Hard-Hitting Question at Media Day

NBA media day may consist of many different surprises. Whether it’s wacky hair or improbable quotes, fans never know what to expect on the long-awaited day. Take Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown for instance. He special guest of the evening was Bill Nye, the Science Guy. Brown and Nye seem like an odd pairing but the renowned scientist brought some clarity to the dynamic between the two.

Jaylen Brown is as good a basketball player as any, but he is far more than his on-court skills. Brown is brilliant and has a deep fascination with science, so much so that he received an internship offer from NASA. And as any kid from that era, he too was inspired by Nye’s TV show.

Several years later, Brown was able to live out a lifelong dream. In November of 2024, Brown posted a question on X, asking, “How can I meet Bill Nye, the science guy?” The internet is normally a nasty place but every once in a while it works like a wishing well.

You made learning fun thank you for taking a picture with me https://t.co/CWgeEhmhNg pic.twitter.com/EYcvaXOl5J — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 23, 2024

Brown was able to meet Nye and the two remained in touch and began to foster a genuine relationship. However, Nye’s presence at the Boston Celtics media day still came as a surprise. While speaking with the media, Nye enlightened the public of how his friendship with Brown has grown.

“I got a star in the Walk of Fame a week ago today,” Nye said. “And [Jaylen Brown] flew out to LA just to say a few words. I mean, he’s got a life to lead. He doesn’t need to do that, but it was very gracious.”

Nye couldn’t believe Brown was in attendance for his milestone moment. The 2024 NBA Finals MVP shared words of encouragement for Nye while speaking out on how much he has impacted him throughout his career.

“My love for science runs deep, and I have Bill to thank for that,” Brown said. “But not just for myself, [but] for a generation of students who grew up in the public school system, possibly thinking that school was not for them.”

So, when Brown brought up the opportunity for Nye to accompany him at the Celtics media day, the decision was a no-brainer. He even immersed himself in the experience and asked Brown a question during his media availability.

“WNBA is coming on, fabulous, very entertaining to watch,” Nye continued.

“They play with a synthetic ball. Have you guys thought about changing — my understanding is you give the new balls to the new guys and make them break it in because the balls are too difficult to get a drip on at first. Have you guys thought about changing to a synthetic ball?” he asked.

That was a tricky question for sure but the four-time All-Star wouldn’t have wanted it any other way. It so happened that Brown had already been on top of this certain issue.

“I think to this day we still use a pig skin as a basketball, and I actually pushed a few years back to make the ball more sustainable,” Brown said.

“I had an idea that I proposed, I think, even to Boston. Proposed a basketball made of recycled materials of trash in Boston, so it’s like you could have a ball that’s made from the essence of your environment, but it’s all sustainable. I think it got turned down,” he added with a tone of disappointment.

However, Nye’s question and Brown’s response just show how similar the two think. It’s safe to assume this won’t be the last time they will be together in public moving forward.