“Bill Simmons waited 15 years to post this tweet!”: LeBron James drops 0.01 below the 27 point career average, causing Celtics superfan to make internet s**tpost

Bill Simmons is a Celtics fan – It is obvious he would make sure if something came up, he would tweet it.

LeBron James has averaged 27 points throughout his career, and for the first time in 15 years, his average has dropped below that, at 26.99 points.

Basketball reference has him still at 27 points, but that could be just a round-up since it’s so close to 27. At the age of 36, there are analysts like Bill Simmons still pulling him into statistics like this.

This man literally spent more years in the NBA than off it in his entire life so far, yet people expect him to perform at the levels he wowed the fans with when he was in his early twenties. The funny thing is, he still is capable of that, it’s just that he needs to be more careful about his body now than he was when he was young.

It may be his longevity, or the fact that he said he felt like he was the greatest of all time when the Cavaliers won their only ring, but the agenda against Bron and his achievements have been unreal. King James himself is a huge fan of Michael Jordan and has accepted many a time that MJ is the best player of all time.

Bill Simmons and Skip Bayless have a real agenda against LeBron – They find tiny things to tarnish his legacy

The debate of whether LeBron is the G.O.A.T is never-ending and the analysts are a part of that. Much of the entertainment really comes from these guys fighting on TV and Twitter. While both fanbases have ultras, considering one the better over the other, neutrals love the fight between the two.

The best part about the King’s legacy is going 19 years without actually acknowledging the likes of these analysts that fight over him. He may not be the athletic monster he was, but he still is the Lakers MVP.

He is currently injured and saw his team lose to the Oklahoma City Thunder for the second time in two tries, this time at home. He may be old, but this team still is super dependent on him to pull them out of a slump.