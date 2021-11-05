“The Wilson ball is just as good if not better than the Spalding”: Trae Young has full faith that the NBA, just like the NCAA, is going to love the new basketball

Hawks All-Star Trae Young expresses his love for the new Wilson basketball while naming it as one of his top 10 life essentials.

Trae Young has been one of the best young talents in the league today. The sharpshooter has been improving his game year after year, proving to be amongst the elite guards in the association. Undoubtedly, Young is going to be one of the future faces of the league.

Trae is one of the very players in the league who actually loves the game with all his heart. He is the literal definition of “eat, sleep, breathe basketball”. This offseason, we witnessed how Ice Trae carried a ball with him even when he was on vacation.

And more recently, the Hawks guard revealed how the basketball is one of his top 10 life essentials.

“Got a rock with me, whether I’m home or traveling”: Trae Young

On his appearance on GQ Sports’ “10 Things Trae Young Can’t Live Without”, Young disclosed several objects like his sunglasses, watches, cards, candy, cap, speakers, sneakers, chain, Bodyarmor, mint as his essentials. The 6-foot-1 guard also spoke about how a basketball is a must, and carries it everywhere he goes. Trae revealed:

“Got a rock with me, whether I’m at the house, traveling, it’s just, you gotta take this with you everywhere you go. I mean, I was playing competitive basketball since I was in like fourth grade, fifth grade. I was always traveling, going to different cities to play a different AAU teams.”

Unlike many players in the league, the All-Star has no complaints with the league changing the basketball from Spalding to Wilson. When asked about the change, Young only had praises for the new company.

Interviewer: “Now that the ball has changed, do you have any thoughts on that?”

Young answered: “Yeah, I think it was, I think it was a great move. I think the Wilson, the ball, the texture, I mean, it’s just as good if not better than the Spalding, I think it’s a great move. And I think a lot of the players are gonna really like it. And it’s just new. I mean, everybody doesn’t like something that’s new and once you become accustomed to it, you’ll eventually like it.”

After putting on a scintillating these past playoffs, Young will hope to lead his Hawks team to a similar type of success this season as well. Currently, he is averaging a modest 22.4 points, 9.2 assists, and 3.8 rebounds per game, while ATL sits 12th in the East with a subpar 4-5 record.