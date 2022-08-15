Billionaire LeBron James casually drilled a half court shot in the middle of a 60-minute interview

LeBron James is a great basketball player, and as it turns out, his skills are so good that he can multitask basketball and interviews.

The Lakers star is in the twilight of his career, but his play hasn’t eroded at all. Los Angeles absolutely underperformed last season. They made the bold move to bring in Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards last offseason, but the move absolutely blew up in their faces.

The roster was never built to take advantage of Westbrook’s best traits, and he had perhaps his worst statistical season of his career. Everything he did on the court was viewed under a microscope.

Whether it was roster issues or coaching, the Westbrook fit was always off. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis was injured for a large part of the season.

LeBron James for his part did everything he could. He almost led the league in scoring, and he had an MVP caliber season. He perhaps would have even won had the Lakers not done so poor.

LeBron James drilled a half court shot mid interview

LeBron James has made sure to build his net worth up outside of basketball. The LA superstar is sport’s latest billionaire, and his money has come from various sources.

He’s made sure to invest his money in appropriate sources. LeBron appeared in several movies as well like Trainwreck, and he was the star of Space Jam: A New Legacy. On top of it all, LeBron earns a lot from Nike with his shoe line.

Back in 2009, before LeBron had achieved all this fame, he was just a budding superstar in the league. He had shown that he had the ability to challenge Michael Jordan for the GOAT title, but he was missing the championship rings.

However, LeBron still had a knack for being charismatic and absolutely unbelievable. The King appeared on a 60-minutes interview where he casually drilled a half-court shot with no hesitation.

Just LeBron things.

