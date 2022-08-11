Billionaire LeBron James masterfully dodged ‘thirsty women’ by taking the opposite escalator

LeBron James has arguably been the face of the NBA for what is close to twenty years, now.

LeBron James has been a stellar performer and the star act of all franchises he has played for. The Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers have been fortunate to call themselves home to the King.

And the King does not let down thy who gave him power. All franchises have gotten richer by at least one championship during LeBron’s term.

With that level of proficiency comes a level of unprecedented fandom. Privacy and freedom are two concepts that prove alien to most successful athletes. Worldwide recognition means that no outing is sacred, as fans flock around their idols in adulation.

As much as fame, power and the glitz around it might mean, sometimes fans do cross a line. Someone of LeBron’s status especially would experience this more than any other celebrity would. And it seems LeBron has learnt a few lessons from such experiences too. Including a trick involving escalators.

How did LeBron James evade swarming female fans using an escalator?

LeBron James is one of the few athletes of his stature to have a clean record with the opposite sex. James’ marriage and relationship with wife Savannah has often been held high as a flagbearer of healthy relationships.

Female fans however do not seem to consider this sacred at all times. In video footage, LeBron is seen in public, chased by a barrage of female fans.

Why bron go on the other side of the escalator 🤣🤣🤣 I’m crineeee pic.twitter.com/NyMEvXMJAM — Maxisnicee (@maxisnicee) February 13, 2022

LeBron, aware of the presence of the women, is seen shuffling quickly away from the attention. James embarks on a sneaky move by moving to the escalator moving in the opposite direction, to get away from the swarming women.

A move that is reminiscent of LeBron’s basketball IQ, in all honesty. And one which seems rehearsed. Maybe this really wasn’t the first instance of the same happening to King James.

The price of fame seems to be privacy. Nothing is sacred for the fans, but clearly, his family is first for the King.

