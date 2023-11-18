Tyreek Hill Calls Out Teammate Jaylen Waddle Who Hasn’t Given Him a “Wedding Present” Yet

Miami Dolphins star WR Tyreek Hill sounded very pleased to talk about his married life just days after tying the knot with longtime partner Keeta Vaccaro. Hill and Vaccaro got engaged in 2021, but they recently decided to formally settle together. Hill and Vaccaro went to a courthouse in Travis County, Texas, on November 8th to get married during the Miami Dolphins’ bye week.

Recently, Tyreek Hill spoke to a few reporters outside his locker room, as per TMZ, where he talked about his sudden marriage plans in the middle of the season and why he chose the bye week for his big day. As the wide receiver shared details about his marriage, his teammate, Jaylen Waddle, stood close by, visibly and audibly hyping him. Then the reporter’s next question was what Waddle gave him as a wedding gift.

In the interview, Cheetah mentioned that his teammate and friend, Jaylen Waddle, hasn’t gifted him anything as of now. He then added that Waddle had promised him brunch since the beginning of the training camp. However, when Hill showed up at the invited place, he was stood up by Waddle ‘twice’.

“Oh, he hasn’t gotten me anything yet. He’s been promising me a brunch. Like, ever since the beginning of training camp, I showed up to this place. And he stood me up twice,” said Tyreek Hill.

The newly married wide receiver expressed that he is always looking forward to spending off days bonding with Waddle, but Jaylen doesn’t prioritize him as much as he does. Listening to Tyreek complain about him, Waddle had only one word to say: “Cap”.

Why Did Tyreek Hill Choose to Marry During the Bye Week?

The Miami Dolphins suffered a 14-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 9, following which they had a bye in Week 10. Choosing to step away from the game for a bit, Tyreek Hill tied the knot last week, taking a big step in his personal life. The reporter then asked Hill why he chose the bye week to get married.

Moreover, the Dolphins WR mentioned he felt the timing was perfect because lately, he has been spending a lot of time with his kids and his fiance, Keeta Vaccaro. He further said they had been engaged for a long time, and he asked her out of the blue if she wanted to get married. Initially, Vaccaro didn’t believe him, but Tyreek, keeping his promise, went on to marry her during the bye week.

“I just felt like it was perfect timing, man. I spent a lot of time with my kids,” Hill said. “Spending a lot of time with her. And then the conversation just came up. I was like babe, we’ve been engaged for so long. Like, are you ready to tie the knot?”

The seven-time Pro Bowler is having a great time both in his career and personal life. He has had a dominant season this year, accumulating 69 passes for 1076 yards. He also added eight touchdowns to his tally. Hill is aiming to surpass 2000 receiving yards in one season, a record no wide receiver has achieved before in the league’s history. There are still eight games left in the regular season for the Phins, and there’s a strong chance that he can reach this milestone.