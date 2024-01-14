HomeSearch

Souvik Roy
Which MMA Fighter Has Most Wins in UFC History?

Jul 2, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Jim Miller (red gloves) and Donald Cerrone (blue gloves) fight in a bout during UFC 276 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Winning a single UFC fight requires fighters to go through extreme hardships. Most UFC fans may be aware of Khabib ‘The Eagle’ Nurmagomedov’s undefeated record throughout his entire pro-MMA career. But several fans may be in the dark about the most number of triumphs inside the octagon. The UFC Fight Night 234 (UFC Vegas 84) came with a clear answer to this question. Currently, the noted UFC lightweight, Jim ‘A-10’ Miller, holds the record for the most number of wins inside the octagon.

Miller made his UFC debut way back in 2008, while the start of his pro-MMA career dates back to 2005. He already had 12 pro-MMA fights to his name even before joining the UFC. UFC Vegas 84 came with Miller’s 26th victory inside the octagon. The New Jersey native defeated his rival, Gabriel Benitez, via a face crank submission in the third round of their fight.

 

‘A-10’ began his UFC career with a victory over David Baron on 18 October 2008. He fought at UFC 100 and was featured in the coveted UFC 200 card as well. Currently, it also looks pretty sure that Miller will be featured in the upcoming UFC 300 card as well. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the same, Miller is already calling out fighters for his UFC 300 fight.

Jim Miller made multiple callouts in his post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 84

‘A-10’s’ confidence indicates that he might have the UFC CEO, Dana White’s word about a UFC 300 fight. He looked almost certain about fighting at the UFC‘s milestone event. This is why he made multiple callouts in his post-fight interview after gaining a victory over Benitez at UFC Vegas 84. Notably, he called out the famed UFC welterweight, Matt Brown, the former UFC lightweight and current commentator, Paul Felder, and even the famous, Brock Lesnar.

Although Felder is considering a return to the octagon after Miller’s callout, most fans may say that Brown is the most viable option for the UFC since he is still active. However, the 40-year-old’s callout for Brock Lesnar may be a bit over-ambitious. After all, Lesnar has been the UFC heavyweight champion as well. But Miller’s next fight is expected to garner a lot of audiences since it will be interesting to witness if he can get on a victory train this late in his career.

