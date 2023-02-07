Billionaire LeBron James Was Once Handed a $30 Million Payday by $2.41 Trillion Tech Giant

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) looks on during a time out during the first quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is quite the investor. The King seems to possess an IQ that reaches further than just sports. The owner of multiple big-name brands, LeBron has played the long game to ensure his investments pay off.

And paid off they have. The King crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark in 2022, becoming the only active NBA player to do so. In an interview on the show, ‘Kneading Dough,’ LeBron revealed his biggest hits and misses in the investment world.

LeBron James Reveals Details on His 30-Million Payday

LeBron was a guest on the ‘Kneading Dough’ show. On the show, the King was asked about the best business decisions from his long career. LeBron revealed that it all started with his lucrative contract with Nike. LeBron signed a 7- year, $90 Million deal as a rookie with Nike. The deal also included stock options and other clauses that paid James dividends.

LeBron was also part owner of Beats by Dre. Beats, a high-end audio company, invited LeBron to be an early investor. The company was later acquired by Apple, and LeBron saw a huge payday. The $2.41 Trillion Tech Giant acquired Beats, and LeBron made a cool $30 Million on the deal.

However, that isn’t even LeBron’s most lucrative deal. The Nike deal takes the cake when it comes to sheer numbers. LeBron signed a lifetime deal with Nike in 2016. The biggest deal of its kind, LeBron is estimated to make a Billion dollars over his lifetime.

LeBron And His Friends Took The Sports Agency World by Surprise

LeBron has made his brand into an empire. He has done so with the help of three people. The three are Maverick Carter, Randy Mims, and Rich Paul. The trio has been in LeBron’s life before he was ever “The Chosen One.”

LeBron co-founded Klutch sports with his friend Rich Paul. The agency has gone on to become the biggest name in the basketball market since. LeBron isn’t done investing just about now. If you ask him, he is just starting. King James has also expressed his interest in owning his own NBA team in the near future. It will be interesting to see what LeBron adds next to his portfolio.

