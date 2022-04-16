“Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram don’t hang the same places or eat together”: Charles Barkley asks hilarious question to the Pelicans All-star after they make the playoffs

Charles Barkley is a hilarious character and today on Inside the NBA he was at his best, pitting Brandon Ingram against his teammate.

Charles Barkley is the most loved character on Inside the NBA. His takes, and the way he delivers his statement almost often come with a lot of pizzaz and comic relief.

Today was the last day of the Play-in tournament and the Inside the NBA team was at hand to react. The Hawks and the Pelicans have both won their games and are into the playoffs.

The latter’s victory over the Clippers did not hold much weight as the LA team was without their superstars. Despite that, the Pelicans came back from a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to come back and win convincingly.

Charles Barkley makes comparisons between Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson

Brandon Ingram was at his all-star best as he put up a scintillating 30 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists to help the Pelicans’ comeback.

Chuck was quick to congratulate Ingram on his success. He asked him why he and Zion don’t hang out together? and added “They probably don’t look the same, y’all eat at the same places?”

Ingram’s hilarious response was “I’m gone man, I’m gone”.

Barkley has been berating Zion’s eating habits and his shape all season long. Before the season started it had emerged that Zion had gained weight and he did not look like he was in shape.

The Pelicans did not get the services of Brandon Ingram for around 27 games this season and Zion has not featured this whole year.

Chuck’s hot takes are something of a laugh riot and this one is no exception.

