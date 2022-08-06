$3.1 billion director worked with Michael Jordan in the 90s before becoming famous!

Zack Snyder and Michael Joran might be household names today, but during the early 90s, they were just getting started.

Every famous person you know today was once a commoner. They all had to work their way up the ladder and some had to work harder than others. This statement is especially true if you’re an athlete or an aspiring director.

So, what happens when a globally recognized face of a sport and a director known for dark and gritty movies join forces? Well, the result is a rather inspiring film revolving around basketball.

The names in question are Michael Jordan and Zack Snyder respectively, yes, you read that one right, MJ and Zack worked together. Who would have expected MJ and Zack to work together? Not us millennials for sure.

But in 1990, the two joined forces to make a basketball short film that would go on to inspire a generation. Who would have thought?

A 24-year-old Zack Snyder directs Michael Jordan in 1990 pic.twitter.com/aW5IW3dvo6 — Ben Crew – Muppets Gatsby (@BenjaminCrew1) August 2, 2022

Playground: Starring Michael Jordan and directed by Zack Snyder

In today’s world, you could not have imagined MJ and Zack Snyder to be working together. Not in a million years! But 30 years ago, the reality was far different.

In 1990, Zack was just starting off his career, and what better opportunity than to kick things off with a short film with Michael Jordan?

Aptly titled “Michael Jordan’s Playground” the film features various clips of MJ being MJ and it also tells a story about a young kid who looks up to him.

A little TV or home movie about Michael Jordan called Playground. It’s just a highlight reel of MJ & his journey mixed in w/ a little short film about a kid trying out for his school’s basketball team. The kid trying out for the basketball team played Caine in Menace II Society pic.twitter.com/movMNK2Qlx — JaD (@JaDversary) August 5, 2022

Who would have thought a collaboration between the two would even exist? Since then Michael has won 6 NBA championships and is widely considered the greatest player of all time.

His eponymous Jordan brand is also the world’s most coveted sneaker brand. He is NBA royalty. As for Zack Snyder, his movies have grossed a worldwide total of $3.1 billion. His most famous venture was the Justice League series that came out in 2021.

