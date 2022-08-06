Michael Jordan had NBA fans amazed and appalled at his abilities within the first 50 games of his rookie season!

NBA legend Michael Jordan had people marveling at his talent and abilities since he was a rookie; Google Groups forum proves the same

In 1984, a junior from the University of North Carolina decided to skip his senior year and enroll in the NBA Draft. Michael Jordan had already established his winning ways, right from his UNC days. As a fresher, Jordan was named the ACC Freshman of the Year. He averaged 13.4 ppg on 53.4% shooting.

MJ made the game-winning shot in the 1982 NCAA Championship game in his sophomore year. He was included on the NCAA First All-American team twice, once as a sophomore and then again as a junior. Jordan finished his collegiate career averaging 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals a game.

In the 1984 draft, MJ was selected as the third overall pick, going behind Hakeem Olajuwon and Sam Bowie. Despite falling to the third pick, Michael Jordan was out to show the world that he was the best of them.

Rookie Michael Jordan had people wowed with his brilliance

MJ averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.4 steals in his rookie season. Thanks to his brilliance, he propelled the Bulls to a playoff spot. This earned him an All-Star spot, and led him to win the NBA Rookie of the Year honors.

Around January 31, 1985, a fan was very surprised by the attention Jordan was getting and his brilliance as a rookie. He put out a question on a forum back then, asking about the same.

A fan in 1985 was wondering how a 6’6 rookie shooting guard was taking over the NBA.

The rookie’s name? Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/u9rSgO5yuv — DubNation(2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) (@dubs3000) August 6, 2022

Little did he know he was asking about the greatest player ever to play the game of basketball!

As we know it, Jordan went on to win 6 Championships, 6 Finals MVPs, 5 NBA MVPs, 14x All-Star selections, 3x NBA All-Star MVPs, 11x All-NBA selections. MJ dominated the league, and would probably go down as the game’s GOAT.