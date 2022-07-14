Basketball

Billionaire Michael Jordan ate ‘clay and dirt for dessert’ in North Carolina before becoming the NBA GOAT

Billionaire Michael Jordan ate ‘clay and dirt for dessert’ in North Carolina before becoming the NBA GOAT
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"Shaquille O'Neal is good, but he ain't Wilt Chamberlain!": Why 7 footer Wilt The Stilt should be included in the GOAT conversation
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Billionaire Michael Jordan ate ‘clay and dirt for dessert’ in North Carolina before becoming the NBA GOAT
Billionaire Michael Jordan ate ‘clay and dirt for dessert’ in North Carolina before becoming the NBA GOAT

Michael Jordan is perhaps the greatest NBA player of all time, and a very successful…