Michael Jordan faced an outrageous $832 million lawsuit from his lookalike!

$832 million was the size of the lawsuit laid upon Billionaire Michael Jordan. Yes, athletes face lawsuits all the time, but this one was bad

When you get a lawsuit, your general reaction would be that of shock. For NBA players, it’s just a “meh”. They get served with them a lot of times. For outstandingly bad reasons. Some of them are just for the sake of it.

But what if the amount of the lawsuit exceeds 9 figures, what would you do then? What if it is close to 10 figures! That would be concerning right?

Even for some of Michael Jordan’s stature, that would be concerning. And it so happens that somebody did file a gigantic lawsuit against His Airness. A lawsuit that was nearly a billion dollars!

My pinned tweet because it’s extremely niche but makes me laugh every time I think about it. 6 foot tall Allen Heckard once sued Michael Jordan and Nike for $832 Million because he was “constantly being accused of looking like Michael” and it made it “very uncomfortable” for him https://t.co/tRHXCnr3tQ pic.twitter.com/gyaMZ8CjNv 9— Erik (@SikkCaden) October 15, 2021

Allen Heckard filed an $832 million against Michael Jordan and Phil Knight, the founder of Nike

Why did Mr. Heckard choose to file a lawsuit? Because he was tired of being told by people that he looked like Michael Jordan.

Yes, he filed a massive lawsuit against MJ because of that very reason. Chalk this one down as bizarre and downright crazy!

6: Man sues Michael Jordan for facial resemblance. In a bizarre 2006 case Portland man Allen Heckard filed a lawsuit against Michael Jordan and Nike founder Phil Knight for a combined $832 million. Half of the amount, $416 million, was aimed at Jordan simply for having similar pic.twitter.com/hrQq5viY35 — Ãbdül (@datguyabdull) April 24, 2022

When asked why he was suing the answer was mind-boggling. According to Heckard, he sued Jordan for defamation and permanent injury, whilst also causing him emotional pain and suffering.

Moreover, he also sued Nike founder Phil Knight as he helped make Michael Jordan one of the most famous men on the planet.

But why did he choose to sue for such a ludicrous amount, as Heckerd puts it “Well, you figure with my age and you multiply that by seven and, ah, then I turn around and, ah, I figure that’s what it all boils down to.”

He even paid the $209 legal fee to start the process. Well, fortunately, the legal proceeding didn’t amount to much and the case was dismissed.

The fact that this was even a thing, is even more concerning. We didn’t lose sleep over this and neither did Michael, but we’re almost certain Allan Heckard did.

