Billionaire Michael Jordan shows off with icy $75,000 piece of jewelry that would make watch collectors jealous

Michael Jordan is a rich man, and as per his class, he owns rich things. That includes a decked out watch collection with a $75,000 time piece that would make any watch enthusiast drool.

The Bulls legend built up his net worth well after his playing days. Although he was the highest-paid player in the league during his time, he made most of his money after his career was over.

From investing in the right businesses to owning the Charlotte Hornets, and of course, his Jordan brand which makes him about $150 million a year.

Jordan uses his money well too. He has a personal golf course which he spent a good deal of money on, and he’s a huge watch enthusiast, showing off a wide variety of big brands.

Recently, Jordan was seen wearing a very expensive watch from his favorite brand Urwerk. The crazy timepiece was inspired by Miami Vice and was worth $150,000.

However, that’s not the only crazy watch in his collection.

Michael Jordan owns a platinum $75,000 Rolex watch

Jordan’s interest in watches goes beyond Urwerk. Jordan has one of the most unique watch collections among athletes. Most sports players spot the Patek Philippe Nautilus, Rolex Daytona, and Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, but Jordan chooses to go a different route.

He likes to find niche brands and pick out some of their most expensive pieces. For example, he owns many pieces from Ulysse Nardin, Richard Mille, and Roger Dubuis.

However, Jordan does like to sport some of the classics and that includes the Rolex Daytona. He owns the Rolex Daytona in Platinum which costs $75,000 on the market.

The watch is a very classy piece of jewelry as well. It’s one of the most sought after pieces in the Rolex collection, and it may just be the best watch in the brand outside the gem and diamond set models. It has a sapphire crystal in it and is made of platinum. The watch has a 40 mm case diamater as well.

