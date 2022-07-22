“Stephen Curry slipped, got up, and hit a step back 3-pointer that barely touched the net”: Nico Mannion recollects the moment when GSW’s 2X MVP left him bamboozled as a rookie

Just days after getting drafted by the GSW, Nico Mannion got an understanding of the struggles of guarding Stephen Curry.

There is absolutely no denying that Stephen Curry has established himself as the game’s greatest marksman. Due to his impressive ability to consistently knock down shots from virtually any spot of the hardwood, defenders guard him as soon as he crosses the halfcourt. Steph is great not only because of his on-court performances and accolades but also because of the way he has managed to transform how modern basketball is played.

Over the span of his 13-year career, The Baby-Faced Assassin has racked up a stellar resume, one worthy of regarding him as an all-time great. Chef Curry’s ridiculously long list of achievements includes 8 All-Star appearances, 8 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, 2 MVPs, 1 WCF MVP, 4 championships, 1 Finals MVP, and was even selected to be a part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team this last season.

Now, it is no secret that Curry is one of the most heavily guarded players when he has the ball as well as when he moves around the court without the ball. And because of his shifty and sleek handles, to go along with consistent shooting, Chef Curry manages to make the best of the best defenders look foolish while guarding him.

Then-rookie Nico Mannion had to learn this the hard way.

Nico Mannion discloses the moment Stephen Curry had a nasty play embarrassing him just five days after getting drafted

Nico Mannion played for the GSW during the 2020-2021 campaign. That very season, SC30 had one of his best regular seasons performances. The 6-foot-3 sharpshooter went on to average a staggering 32/5.8/5.5 while shooting the ball at an efficient 48.2/42.1/91.6 shooting split.

Of course, during the course of his rookie season, Mannion got to witness Curry embarrass some of the most incredible defenders.

However, recently, Nico revealed how he had already experienced the struggles of guarding Curry. In a podcast appearance, the Italian 21-year-old revealed:

“Like literally five days after getting drafted in the Bay, Draymond calls a players-only scrimmage, like just a run. So we all show up. I’m matched up with Steph and I thought I was playing pretty well I was holding my own. I wasn’t like locking him up. Felt pretty good about it.

There’s one play he goes left and I go to cut him off and he goes to go behind the back. Kind of like slips and he like falls at an angle. So now he’s like shoulders to the basket. He’s like almost at the top of the key. He’s sitting down dribbling the ball in his right hand. And I’m like, I don’t know what to do, like he just slipped, he’s on the ground. And as he gets up he shoots, all in one motion, like a step back. He steps back and shoots a three. I contest it and everything – it barely touches the net. Like it’s one of those where the net just kind of pulses.

Marquese Chriss goes to throw the ball in, I look at him and I’m like ‘what the f**k was that?!’ And he’s like ‘ you’ll get used to it’.”

Nico Mannion shares a Steph Curry story pic.twitter.com/vvJsohFjT0 — Klay Thompson’s Burner (@iKlayThompson) July 22, 2022

In a way, Steph handed Nico his ‘welcome to the NBA’ moment even though they were playing for the same franchise.

