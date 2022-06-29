Billionaire Michael Jordan’s 50-point Scoring Record in the Playoffs is More Than LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Wilt Chamberlain Combined!

Michael Jordan’s Billions have come about for a very good reason. His insane 50-point playoff game record is unmatchable.

We know Michael Jordan is well, not so arguably anymore, the greatest player of all time. No doubt about it, he sits atop the throne and no king or mamba can come to challenge it.

Every time we open this pandora’s box, we are faced with the inevitable barrage of questions and comparisons between MJ and every other player.

Perhaps, this statistical feat will put him well above anyone else. The feat in question is the no. of 50-point games that Jordan has recorded in the playoffs.

The playoffs that recently concluded saw some dazzling runs by players and yet nobody scored more than 50 points. In fact, only two players scored 47, the highest this playoffs.

Career 50-point playoff games Michael Jordan: 8 games 😳

Kobe + Lebron + KD + Wilt = 7 games pic.twitter.com/qoxsoazLQW — Real Talk 🏀 (@Real7Talk) June 21, 2022

Michael Jordan had how many 50-point playoff games?

Eight. Michael Jordan scored more than 50 a whopping eight times! The last time a player scored more than 50 in the playoffs, we went crazy. Can you remember when?

Giannis Antetokounmpo had an historic night scoring 50 points, along with 14 rebounds and five blocks earning the Finals MVP Award as the Milwaukee Bucks become World Champions after defeating the Phoenix Suns 105-98 in Game 6 of the #NBAFinals 📸: Jonathan Daniel pic.twitter.com/wkampLUk7R — Getty Images Sport (@GettySport) July 21, 2021

Granted it was in the Finals and the excitement factor was significantly higher, it was still a once-in-a-blue-moon type performance.

Yet, Michael put up 50, a whopping eight times in the playoffs. To further put into context, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, and Wilt Chamberlain have put up 50 in the playoffs a combined seven times. Yes, 7, which is lesser than 8!

Also, Chamberlain is second on the list, and how many 50-point games does he have? Just four! The sheer gulf of separation between Michael Jordan and the others is beyond compare.

The one we compare him the most to, LeBron James only has 1 50-point playoff game in his entire career. Sheesh.

