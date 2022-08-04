Billionaire Michael Jordan’s team set to pay $202.5 million to Lamelo Ball 

LaMelo Ball is the first rookie in Charlotte Hornets’ history to earn a $202.5 million extension. Michael Jordan is set to empty his wallet!

Michael Jordan’s team, the Charlotte Hornets have been the perennial underperformers of the league. Well, except maybe the Sacramento Kings.

That might change now. The arrival of Lamelo Ball has brought fresh hope for the franchise. The revival might be closer than we think and to that extent, Lamelo Ball must be paid.

He is the first top 3 pick in eight years for the franchise and also the first to be eligible for a rookie max extension. Without a shadow of a doubt, Lamelo Ball should get that extension.

He was simply scintillating last season. his career averages are 18.3 points, 7 assists, and 6.4 rebounds per game! Michael Jordan should be emptying his pockets for this one.

REPORT: LaMelo Ball is eligible for a five-year, $202.5M contract extension in 2023, reports @BobbyMarks42. Ball would become the first Hornets player to receive a rookie max extension under Michael Jordan. pic.twitter.com/cDNL9Ix37R — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 4, 2022

One of the best passers in the league, Lamelo Ball should be paid his $202.5 million!

Yes, we are not exaggerating! Lamelo Ball is one of the best passers in the NBA. Period. His passing range and vision are undoubtedly elite. We don’t think a lot of point guards in the league have the same vision. To add to it, he is turning just 21 later this month.

LaMelo Ball passing highlights. His vision and accuracy is way ahead of his age. Already one of the best passers in the world pic.twitter.com/b0cl4e1MFC — (@PeakHornets) July 26, 2022

He is also the second youngest player since the one and only, LeBron James to record 700 assists.

LaMelo Ball is the second youngest player to record 700 assists. The only player before him: LeBron James pic.twitter.com/ymtVNQpcpy — ☆ (@StepbackJai) August 3, 2022

He will also wear a brand new number, no.1.

Should Michael Jordan shell out $202.5 million dollars? Absolutely! He has a potential franchise player in his hands. If the stars align, it could be just a year from now when they make a deep playoff run.

