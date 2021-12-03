Basketball

“The Battle of LA gets DROPPED on ESPN!”: Richard Jefferson expresses his feelings about the two LA powerhouses getting dropped for a GSW v PHX rematch

"The Battle of LA gets DROPPED on ESPN!": Richard Jefferson expresses his feelings about the two LA powerhouses getting dropped for a GSW v PHX rematch
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"Snoop Dogg had a pole and Jack Moynahan goes 'Dad I'm good'": When Tom Brady partied out of his mind with his 11 year old son and hip hop star after Super Bowl 50
Next Article
“We’re not going to have any problems, are we?” – WWE Superstar recalls first encounter with John Cena in WWE locker room
NBA Latest Post
"The Battle of LA gets DROPPED on ESPN!": Richard Jefferson expresses his feelings about the two LA powerhouses getting dropped for a GSW v PHX rematch
“The Battle of LA gets DROPPED on ESPN!”: Richard Jefferson expresses his feelings about the two LA powerhouses getting dropped for a GSW v PHX rematch

The Battle of LA has always been the focus of the media in the past…