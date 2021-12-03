“The Battle of LA gets DROPPED on ESPN!”: Richard Jefferson expresses his feelings about the two LA powerhouses getting dropped for a GSW v PHX rematch

The Battle of LA has always been the focus of the media in the past seasons – it just got usurped by a new rivalry.

The two teams that were expected to do well this season were the Lakers and Clippers. One of them made crazy off season moves, and the other solidified the roster it already had. Yet they got absolutely pummeled by the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns, two teams battling for the top spot.

The first of the 4 games between Phoenix and Golden State was a belter – The Suns held of a rampant Golden State despite losing their talisman Devin Booker to injury. The Suns are in imperious form this season, going November unbeaten. 18 games unbeaten, and the return game is being touted as a conference final by some.

The rivalry between the LA teams takes a backseat to what can be a potential western conference final. Both the Cali teams have been underperforming, and the 2019 finalists are back to title winning form. Plus last year’s finalists are coming back to finish the job, so the battle is mouth watering.

Battle of La (Lakers vs Clippers) gets DROPPED on ESPN for GSW VS PHX …. 😳. That’s gotta sting. — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) December 2, 2021

The Battle of LA – Why even name it that when the Clippers have had lesser banners than Taylor Swift in their home arena?

When one team has 17 banners to your 0, can you even call it a battle? But that is what the analysts have been calling it, just because they share a stadium. Even if a game is marked as a Clipper home game, the arena is purple and gold. That is the power of the house Kobe Bryant built.

The Lakers have been underachieving, but things could move in the right direction if they beat the Clippers. LeBron James had a COVID scare, but he’s back to play against the local rivals. Kawhi Leonard is still not back yet, and everything is going through Paul George at the moment.

This one game, even though not nationally televised anymore, can spark a run for either team. The drop should light a fuel under them to show the world why they should still be considered a force, and not just a has been. Or in the Clippers’ case, what could have been because they haven’t won anything.

