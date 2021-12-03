“Bring back our Seattle SuperSonics, Jonathan Kuminga get off my Live!”: Klay Thompson goes live on Instagram with spectacular effects once again

Klay Thompson has the most spectacular personality in the NBA. We’re glad to be witnesses of its greatest quirks on Instagram live.

Over the past 2 years, we haven’t had the pleasure of seeing Klay Thompson on an NBA court. A freak collision with Danny Green ruled him out of the 2019-20 NBA season. Another freak injury during the 2020 ‘offseason’ ruled him out for the season that followed.

Klaytheists, however, are on the rise once again following a spate of encouraging news about the Warriors legend. Thompson is back scrimmaging in 5-on-5 action with the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The 31-year-old will be aiming to ease himself back into Steve Kerr’s plans and rotations. He has no rush to be back early. Golden State has the 2nd best record in the league right now and has been rolling all year long.

Klay Thompson also revealed that he’s aiming for a comeback in within a month today. But perhaps that was the least interesting thing he said on the day, considering what followed.

Klay Thompson goes live on Instagram with spectacular effects once again

The Seattle SuperSonics might seem to be like the stuff of legends right now. But the now-defunct franchise has still got its rabid supporters who pitched in for the team during its heyday.

Klay Thompson himself is one of those who wants the team to be resurrected. The Warriors legend may not have the dough to buy the club himself, but he wants his utmost for them to be repping the city once more:

“Bring back our Sonics. Seattle deserves a team! Give Seattle our team back! …Kuminga, get off my Live! No rookies on my Live! Get in the gym!”

Klay is all in on a NBA team returning to Seattle 🗣 pic.twitter.com/ZzEyHDhwjM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 3, 2021

