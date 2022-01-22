Basketball

“Russell Westbrook is all in to do whatever’s necessary to help the Lakers win a championship”: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his decision to bench the former MVP in the final minutes against the Pacers

"Russell Westbrook is all in to do whatever's necessary to help the Lakers win a championship": Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his decision to bench the former MVP in the final minutes against the Pacers
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Deiveson Figueiredo Net Worth : How much does Deiveson "Daico" Figueiredo Earns from a UFC Fight and Endorsements?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook is all in to do whatever's necessary to help the Lakers win a championship": Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his decision to bench the former MVP in the final minutes against the Pacers
“Russell Westbrook is all in to do whatever’s necessary to help the Lakers win a championship”: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his decision to bench the former MVP in the final minutes against the Pacers

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes that Russell Westbrook is willing to do everything…