“Russell Westbrook is all in to do whatever’s necessary to help the Lakers win a championship”: Lakers head coach Frank Vogel on his decision to bench the former MVP in the final minutes against the Pacers

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel believes that Russell Westbrook is willing to do everything necessary to win his team a championship.

Russell Westbrook is currently the eye of the storm in light of his recent performances. The Lakers have fallen below +500 and are the 8th seed in the western conference. There have been reports of heads rolling, especially after the embarrassing loss to the Pacers at home.

In the game against the Pacers, coach Frank Vogel made a bold decision to sit Westbrook out in the final minutes. The Lakers point guard had 14-points and shot below 30% from the field in the game against the Pacers. When asked about his decision, Vogel said the following.

“Playing the guys that I thought were going to win the game.”

Though Lakers fans were elated with this decision, their team still lost to the Pacers. Following the loss, social media has been buzzing with news of Rob Pelina and co planning to take a big call before the trade deadline ends. Reports of Vogel getting the axe have been doing the rounds in the media.

Also read: “Remember someone was arguing LeBron James wasn’t the face of his generation a few days back?”: JJ Redick uses a StatMuse image to mock Stephen A Smith for his asinine Stephen Curry vs LeBron take

Nonetheless, Vogel reflected on his decision to bench Westbrook, saying the former MVP was willing to do everything required to win a championship for the Lakers.

Frank Vogel gives further update on his decision to bench Russell Westbrook.

Earlier today, Westbrook finally opened up about Vogel’s decision of benching him in crunch time.

“Surprised, yes. I was disappointed I didn’t go back in, but I’m more disappointed that we lost the damn game.”

The former OKC superstar has been going through a rough patch, dealing with the scrutiny. The Lakers Nation have voiced their displeasure towards Westbrook, wanting him to be traded or come off the bench. Brodie’s turnover rate and shooting struggles continue to be deterrent for the Lakers.

Nonetheless, the 33-year was in the starting lineup against the Magic. Vogel had the following to say about Westbrook while addressing the media.

“He’s all in to do whatever’s necessary” to help the Lakers win a championship.

Frank Vogel on Russell Westbrook: “He’s all in to do whatever’s necessary” to help the Lakers win a championship. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 21, 2022

In what many believe, Westbrook should lead the second unit of the Lakers, coming off the bench. Though it would be hard for the two-time scoring champion to accept that, it seems like the only way out. Brodie’s inability to shoot the ball continues to remain a concern for the team, coupled with his turnovers.

Also read: “I’m telling you the game has become softer!”: Draymond Green and Tracy McGrady lament how NBA refereeing and rules have made basketball softer compared to the 90s era

It’s a tough situation for the nine-time All-Star, who has always been the initiator at the offensive end.