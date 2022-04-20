“Don’t bullsh*t a bullsh*tter Jose Alvarado”: Chris Paul and NBA Twitter tell Pelicans guard to shut it off as he tries his signature move on the 6x steals leader

As the New Orleans Pelicans took out Chris Paul and Co in their second encounter in Phoenix, we have got ourselves a series for the First Round action.

Game 2 of the Phoenix Suns and New Orleans Pelicans match had everything you can expect from a Playoffs game. Suns’ MVP Devin Booker looked his usual outstanding self and went off for 31 points even before the half-time buzzer.

But it looked like he maxed out and suffered a hamstring injury in getting those unreal numbers in less than 24 minutes. One would think that the opposition would be blown away if someone had that kind of performance, but the Pelicans were in the game throughout.

Also read: “I hope Devin Booker is pulling a Paul Pierce’s poop stunt right now!”: Fans react after the Phoenix Suns superstar rushes to the locker room through a mysterious hamstring injury

Not only they were in the game that had 20-lead changes, but Brandon Ingram‘s team stole the show in Phoenix and got themselves a tied series with a dominant 125-114 win over the Suns.

Talking about stealing, there was one incident that would be one of the highlights of the series, and we are not talking about any of BI’s reels from his 37-11-9 game. We are talking about Jose Alvarado.

ending your night with 5 minutes of @alvaradojose15 steals 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/xXiZKJATWm — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) April 13, 2022

Jose Alvarado tries making Chris Paul his bunny

The rookie, whose admiration for the Point God is not a secret, tried pulling off his signature steal move on the Chris Paul. And by the looks of it, the 6x steals leader wasn’t much happier about it. Or maybe he just took a leaf out of Carmelo Anthony’s book and in a fun way told Jose to “Get the f*ck outta here”.

apprentice tried the sensei. pic.twitter.com/0tEY06xKoJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 20, 2022

NBA Twitter went berserk as they tried guessing what CP3 said.

Chris Paul saw Jose Alvarado and said, “boy if you don’t get down that court rn” — Sureniants (@Sureniants) April 20, 2022

Jose Alvarado hiding in the corner trying to steal the ball from Chris Paul pic.twitter.com/9oWpHLDnpj — hooptop (@hooptophoop) April 20, 2022

Chris Paul wasn’t having any of that Jose Alvarado sneaky baseline bullshit — Doc Foster (@ReppinThaValley) April 20, 2022

Also read: “Ja Morant took game 1 personally!”: Memphis Grizzlies superstar’s inner Michael Jordan comes to the fore as they pummel the Timberwolves

The guard duo with the experience gap and idol-fan thing between them are going back and forth at each other. We know CP3 won’t back down from any of it and from what we have seen from Alvarado this season, he isn’t either. So we are the lucky ones who get to enjoy them going at each other as far as this series goes.