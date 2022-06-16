Basketball

“Luka Doncic wants to be Pele, Boban wants to be Cristiano Ronaldo!”: When the Dallas Maverick stars gushed about their favorite football players 

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admits he would like to be Pele if he was a soccer star while questioning his fellow teammates. 
Hemanth Amar

Previous Article
"For us, only performance counts" - Helmut Marko says Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon were given enough chances at Red Bull
Next Article
"Don't just post my dunks, post my 3s from 4 different angles!": When Giannis Antetokounmpo demanded NBA's social media team to start the narrative surrounding his 'deadly' shooting
NBA Latest Post
Who is Larry O’Brien?: How much is the NBA Championship trophy worth and what is it made of?
Who is Larry O’Brien?: How much is the NBA Championship trophy worth and what is it made of?

What is the history behind the name of the ‘Larry O’Brien’ trophy and what is…