“Luka Doncic wants to be Pele, Boban wants to be Cristiano Ronaldo!”: When the Dallas Maverick stars gushed about their favorite football players 

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic admits he would like to be Pele if he was a soccer star while questioning his fellow teammates.

Basketball and soccer are traditionally quite different sports. Football games are typically 90 minutes long, but basketball games are 48 minutes long.

There are significant parallels between dribbling, physical prowess, skill, speed, shooting, and vision. The sports even share some motions, such as a give-and-go.

European Basketball players will be quite familiar with the world of football. There have been many crossovers between the basketball world and the soccer world. Players from both sports have great respect for the other game.

Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and their PSG team-mates sit courtside at first-ever NBA game in Paris as reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee Bucks to victory…. pic.twitter.com/3DnsRS6mY2 — Blazin’ HOT100 – Comedy & More (@hot100_ug) January 25, 2020

Luka Doncic played for the Real Madrid men’s basketball team. He made his La Liga debut in April 2015, becoming the club’s youngest player ever. He had just recently turned 16—a basketball superstar with a strong interest in football.

Luka Doncic quizzes his Dallas Mavericks teammates on which Soccer star they would like to be

Doncic, like many other athletic prodigies, dabbled in a variety of sports as a child, including football, but dropped out because he was “too big,” according to an interview his mother provided.

He played official football for four years in all. He used to be a striker.

Doncic asked teammates Maxi Kleber and Boban Marjanovic who they wanted to be as soccer stars.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, since he is famous and fast,” Boban responded. “Thomas Muller,” says Maxi Kleber.

Luka chose the great Brazilian footballer Pele as his own answer. Pele is famously known for guiding Brazil to three world cup titles.

Luka Doncic shares many parallels with the Brazilian legend since both had extraordinary talent from a young age. They’ve both made names for themselves as teenage sensations who put up ridiculous numbers in their respective sports.

The Dallas Mavericks All-Star is a long way from being one of the all-time greats like Pele. Luka is undoubtedly on the right track, and one hopes he has a long career in which he can reach his full potential.

