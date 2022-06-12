“Luka Doncic or Bo Cruz? Who’s the better international player?”: Netflix movie compares the Scottie Pippen-wolf hybrid and the Dallas Mavericks phenom

Step aside Luka Doncic! Your playoff performances are simply not enough because we now have Bo Cruz, straight out of Spain!

Luka Doncic might have the second-highest playoff PPG of all time but it is time for him to step aside. Bo Cruz is here! A talent from Spain was scouted by the one and only Stanley Sugarman of the Philadelphia 76ers.

What are we talking about? Well, of course, it is Netflix’s new basketball film, Hustle. The movie has received critical support and love from the basketball community. LeBron James and Adam Sandler are the co-producers of the movie.

The star of the movie, Bo Cruz is played by Juancho Hernangomez and for some reason, NBA Twitter cannot stop comparing him to another European export, Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks superstar had a phenomenal season. He made it to the Western Conference Finals for the first time in his career and even dethroned the no.1 seed Phoenix Suns on the road.

But is phenom Bo Cruz better than Doncic?

Who’s the best International NBA player of the last 4 years? Luka Doncic or Bo Cruz? — HTB ♨️ (@HenryTheBlasian) June 10, 2022

Luka Doncic or Bo Cruz? Pick your poison because NBA Twitter will continue igniting the debate

We all love to chime in with our own opinion. So satirically, when we take a look at the two players we will gravitate towards the fact that Bo Cruz simply looks unguardable.

And it looks as though the training montage inspired Luka himself.

I think Bo Cruz inspired @luka7doncic

Going to finals next year! https://t.co/sr16NyhGGQ — eputman (@eputman) June 11, 2022

As Adam Sandler puts it, Bo Cruz is a mix between Scottie Pippen and a wolf. But could Adam have instead flown to Slovenia to find a young kid with a mean smile? Certain fans think so.

Luka Doncic should’ve been Bo Cruz in #HustleNetflix — MJO23DAN (@MJO23DAN) June 10, 2022

What’s more, the NBA Finals look like it could use an explosive player of Bo’s caliber. And, of course, in the movie, Bo was drafted by the Boston Celtics.

Boston need to let Bo Cruz close this game out! #NBAFinals — Relentless… (@DaGlobe) June 11, 2022

So, do you think Bo Cruz would have been sensational in the NBA, like fellow European Luka Doncic or would he have been like just another European Player?

