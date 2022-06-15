“Luka Doncic 1s are better than Zion Williamson’s exclusive!”: NBA Sneaker Twitter has mixed opinions about the Dallas Mavericks star’s first signature shoe

Luka Doncic and Zion Williamson are two of the biggest names under the Jordan Brand umbrella – Doncic just got his first shoe this year.

Luka Doncic has had a terrific season in 2021-22, reaching the conference finals. This is the furthest he’s come so far in his playoff career, and he will be looking to take the next step very soon. Jordan Brand has recognized his efforts and created a new signature line just for him. The logo and the shoe, however, leave a lot to be desired.

Zion Williamson on the other hand has had a torrid time in the league. Junior to Doncic by one year, but played far fewer games than him, Zion already has 2 shoes out. That is the amount of faith the brand has put in him. Even with all that faith, his first two shoes are a miss – with LD’s shoes being a much better fit despite looking like the epitome of the vanilla-flavored ice cream.

Something has to change in JB’s headquarters because these shoes they are putting out ain’t it. They look like they are destined for the shelves, even with a big name like Luka attached to it. NBA sneaker Twitter has mixed reactions because some are enraptured by it, and some straight-up hate it.

Luka Doncic should be involved in the design process more – no way his nickname is Luka Magic yet his shoes have no magic in them

Some fans think Luka 1s are the better bet for the looks. They don’t look bad and may be worth buying a pair, but they are not that good to the extent that they would sell out immediately.

these are better than Zions, I might cop a pair — malc (@hunchomalc) June 13, 2022

Michael Jordan is invested in two players right now – Luka Doncic, and his team’s LaMelo Ball. Both of them are his prodigal sons and he will be looking to hold onto them any way he can.

Luka’s so hot right now that Jordan can wrap crocks in toilet paper, stamp 77 on it, and President Obama will be playing it for them like it’s the latest rage. — Mavs Burner (@MavsBurner) June 13, 2022

To every yin, there is a yang. Like fans who want the shoe, there are naysayers as well. Calling Luka boring is a gross oversimplification. Just because he does not have flashy dunks like Ja Morant does not make him boring. It’s like calling a Mercedes boring because it doesn’t rip your hair out each time you drive it.

Hard pass — Ransom (@andraeransom) June 13, 2022

Boring design and logo lmao. Kinda like Luka 😂 — Adam (@Adamkendama1) June 13, 2022

Luka Doncic 1s, yes or no you decide.

