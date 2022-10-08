Bookies give Draymond Green a 75% chance to win a real fight vs Jordan Poole

After getting a fight offer from Jake Paul, Draymond Green is now a ‘-300’ favourite against his teammate Jordan Poole

The Warriors locker room is going through some of the most disturbing few days maybe for the first time in more than a year, and Draymond Green is the major culprit of it.

The 6’6 Warriors forward, recently sucker punched his teammate Jordan Poole after the latter pushed him away for apparently getting too close to him while talking trash in a practice session.

TMZ got their hands on the leaked video of the same which has broken the internet since it came out. There you can see the whole incident from start to finish with Poole dropping to the floor like a cardboard.

Draymond Green has a 75% winning favour in the fight against Jordan Poole

Thankfully it wasn’t as serious as it looked as JP apparently continued practice following the bizarre fight. But in the aftermath of it, the odds are out if the Warriors duo takes the ring to decide who is the better of the two.

An online sportsbook company Bovada has favored the 230-pound, 6-and-a-half foot forward over the 190-pound, 6-foot-4 guard, ‘-300’ over ‘+200’.

In general terms that’s a 75% chance of Draymond winning the game with the bettors chance of leaving with a $100 only when they put in $300.

So, Poole with ‘+200’ odds in the underdog in the fight. It must be even more compelling for Green to fight the Warriors’ newest baby-faced assassin, knowing the rumors of what led to their fight.

What led to Green punching Poole? Is it the Lakers and LeBron James?

There are several rumours around it, with multiple sources saying that the 23 y/o guard is one heck of a sh*t talker who doesn’t even shy away from talking smack to Green.

Since his rookie year JP has been menace with or without a basketball in his hands. Once praised by Draymond himself for the very same thing.

But when Poole went off against him and gave the 4x NBA champ, the taste of his own medicine, Green forgot all limits and threw his solid right puch on the young man who had just pushed him off for getting too close.

There are talks of him forcing his way out to the Lakers to join Lakers and doing this stunt for pulling it off because of his unhappiness towards his own contract rather than Poole’s extension.

