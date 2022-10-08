Over $100,000 for Video Proof of Why Draymond Green Hit Jordan Poole is Similar to Jay Z-Solange Tape

TMZ allegedly paid more than $100,000 for the video showing why Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole. Sounds familiar?

As stories unfold, we often get a glimpse of what it’s contrived as in the eyes of the world. Especially when that story involves a fight, a fight between two high-profile athletes.

We are well aware of the scuffle between Jordan Poole and Draymond green by now. If you didn’t know, during practice an interaction between Poole and Green flared up to the extent that there were punches involved.

While it could be due to a number of reasons, we fans had only our imaginations to fill in what it looked like. Until now.

This video clip, which was leaked to TMZ showed us the intensity of the scuffle and why Draymond totally seems to be in the wrong.

The worst bit is that this video was leaked to the public and that raises more questions than it answers.

RECRUITER: What’s this gap in your resume? GUY WHO SOLD DRAYMOND GREEN PUNCH VIDEO TO TMZ: Oh, I made $2.5m on a digital media startup and took the last 7 years off travelling to every Michelin Star restaurant in the world. — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 8, 2022



Why did TMZ pay such an absurd amount and is the reason why Draymond Green hit Jordan Poole clear?

For starters, it is clear that fights in the NBA are not as frequent as they used to be. But every once in a while a good scuffle catches people’s attention. Hence, such a video was bound to do numbers. And it did.

There was even a rumor of TMZ paying off $2.5 million for the video. But that was quickly unfounded. They did, however, pay more than six figures.

TMZ paid 2.5 mil for that video?! Hell, y’all can go ahead and fire me I’m good. — Ryan Brennan (@RPBren) October 7, 2022

While the reason why Draymond hit Poole with such ferocity is unclear, things like these are common occurrences. Every once in a while fights break out between players. But never has it been recorded and shown to the public. Or in this instance, leaked.

Y’all really think TMZ paid over 2.5 million dollars for that damn video — FranKKPSIsenburg (@Soup_KKoola) October 7, 2022

Why is this as big as the Jay-Z/Solange/Beyonce video?

When such stories break, it is evident that there will be a lot of news swirling around it. But what is really absurd is the amount of money that gets paid for these things.

As per rumors, the upper limit for this video is well above $100,000. The person who leaked it would have made an absurd amount of money for hazy 30-second footage. Talk about a stroke of luck.

The last time TMZ had such a viral video was the Jay-Z/Solange footage. And even that was worth a quarter of a million!

The $2.5m TMZ bounty feels high. But the benchmark is Jay-Z/Beyoncé/Solange tape, which sold to TMZ for $250k in 2014. Draymond/Poole has less star wattage but it’s a legit haymaker, so say $125k. AND, factor in inflation over the last 8 years and it’s like $10m. pic.twitter.com/obFFA2Zi6g — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) October 8, 2022

While we don’t have the exact figures, we still think it is absurd. And the fact that this will raise more questions for the players. There is now no way to quell the rumors and the wildfire will spread. Do you think this will cause fractures in the Warriors’ camp? Or will they galvanize themselves and move forward?

