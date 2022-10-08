Draymond Green, Who Sucker Punched Jordan Poole for ‘Talking Sh*t’, Once Praised the Young Star for the Same

Draymond Green recently made headlines for punching Jordan Poole amid an altercation during the Golden State Warriors practice session.

Despite winning the 2022 championship, things don’t look too good in the Golden State Warriors camp. For those who don’t know about the horrific incident that occurred, Draymond Green and Jordan Poole recently got into a physical altercation with the former punching the latter.

According to several reports, after a lot of “pushing” and “shoving”, the former Defensive Player of the Year “forcefully struck” the 6-foot-3 guard. At first, it didn’t sound bad.

However, after seeing the video, it is pretty evident that the situation is more serious than anyone imagined it to be.

Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole for the same reason he lauded the youngster a few months back

According to several insiders, this fiasco occurred once there was a noticeable behavioral change in JP as he potentially could sign a lucrative contract extension.

Surprisingly, Green, who once appreciated Poole for the same reason, ended up attacking him.

A few months ago, the 4-time NBA champ spoke about how Jordan’s trash-talking was impressive. Narrating an incident that had occurred between JP and Glenn Robinson III, Dray then spoke highly of Poole.

“One thing that Jordan did that showed me “he’s gonna be alright in this league” actually happened in (the) training camp of his rookie year,” Green said.

“Jordan came in the camp talking shit to everybody and I remember one day him (he) and Glenn Robinson III they got into it. All these guys are coming to me like “tell them to shut up. These young guys always got something to sa”‘. I’m like “I’m not going to tell him to shut up. If you can’t handle him talking shit that’s on you”.” Draymond added.

Jordan really got high praise from Draymond when he added that he had an innate ability to get under players’ skin.

“At that moment the way he was getting under guys’ skin, I appreciated that. You know, you couple that with the hard work he puts in and the amount of skill that he has. And this is a recipe for a guy who’s gonna be successful in this league.”

Seems rather hypocritical of Green to attack Poole after saying all of this about him.

What does this situation mean for the Golden State Warriors’ future?

Let’s face it. Both of these talented guys played an integral role during the GSW’s 2022 championship run.

Green is the team’s vocal leader and the defensive threat every opponent hates going against. Whereas, JP is the offensive spark that comes off the bench.

However, after an incident like this, there is a huge possibility that we might not get to see them share the same locker room ever again.

Unfortunately, it may be the case that Bob Myers and co. will have to decide which one of the two players is more important for the franchise going ahead.

