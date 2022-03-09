“Born in Indiana, having a game like this, with family in the stands is cool”: Darius Garland expresses his feelings after recording a historic 40-point double-double vs the Pacers

Darius Garland was sensational in the clash against Indiana, recording a historic 41-point, 13-assist double-double in Cleveland’s 127-124 win.

The Indiana Pacers-Cleveland Cavaliers was an exciting clash between some of the league’s most promising young talents. An action-packed contest that witnessed a total of 11 lead changes and 14 ties at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, ended with Darius Garland leading his Cavaliers to a 3-point victory.

Completed the season sweep of the Pacers for the first time since 2007-08. #LetEmKnow — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 9, 2022

The 1st time All-Star recorded a remarkable 41-point, 13-assist performance, putting up his 3rd straight triple-double. DG also pulled down 5 rebounds while shooting the ball at an extremely efficient 53.8/44.4/100 shooting split.

Amid a breakout season, the 22-year-old guard now joins LeBron James as the only other Cavalier with a 40-point, 10-assist game in the last 12 years. And also joined the elite company of LBJ and Chris Paul as only the third player in history to put up at least 41/13/5 on 50/40/100 shooting in a game.

Darius Garland tonight: 41 PTS (career high)

13 AST

5 REB He joins LeBron as the only Cavs with 40p/10a game since 2010. pic.twitter.com/uAyGaY0qGp — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 9, 2022

“We can rely on Darius Garland when it comes down to the wire or on a bucket or an assist”: Evan Mobley

Of course, after such a huge night, his teammates and coach were pleased with his performance. Evan Mobley, who himself had an outstanding 22-point, 12-rebound double-double, commended Garland:

“It’s great to have a point guard like (Garland) that can score the ball and dish out dimes, it makes the game super easier,” Mobley said. “We can rely on him when it comes down to the wire or on a bucket or an assist.”

Coach JB Bickerstaff also spoke about Darius’ ability to find a way to help the Cavs win.

“They tried to trap him, they switched on him, they put bigger bodies on him and he found ways to get it done,” Bickerstaff said. “We need every single bucket. He was primed for the moment and he carried us home.”

Born and brought up in Gary, Indiana, having a scintillating performance with his family present in the crowd, it was a special night for the 6-foot-1 guard. Speaking about what the night meant to him, Darius said:

“Born and raised in Gary, Indiana. I call it home. … Just coming here, just have a game like this, it’s cool. A lot of family in the stands.”