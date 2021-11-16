Basketball

“Boston Celtics might be ok for Ben Simmons”: ex-NBA player Kwame Brown thinks the Sixers star can be a good fit alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

"Boston Celtics might be ok for Ben Simmons": ex-NBA player Kwame Brown thinks the Sixers star can be a good fit alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
Mahendra Pratap Singh

Previous Article
Jump ball after Wedgie NBA: Why and when do NBA referees call jump balls?
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Boston Celtics might be ok for Ben Simmons": ex-NBA player Kwame Brown thinks the Sixers star can be a good fit alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown
“Boston Celtics might be ok for Ben Simmons”: ex-NBA player Kwame Brown thinks the Sixers star can be a good fit alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Former NBA player Kwame Brown thinks Ben Simmons can be a good fit for struggling…