“Boston Celtics might be ok for Ben Simmons”: ex-NBA player Kwame Brown thinks the Sixers star can be a good fit alongside Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown

Former NBA player Kwame Brown thinks Ben Simmons can be a good fit for struggling Celtics but he needs to be surrounded by shooters

Since Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks, the drama around Ben Simmons has not ended yet. Due to the friction between Ben and the 76ers, it’s a hard road ahead for both parties.

Possible trade rumors are floating in the league again. Many are contemplating if Ben Simmons will fit in a pure point guard less Boston Celtics. According to Kwame Brown, it can work but with a condition.

Kwame Brown was the 1st overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft. Apart from being a no.1 pick, Kwame Brown has one more thing in common with the Australian – heavy criticism from media for not living up to the expectations.

Kwame thinks Ben will be “ok” in Boston Celtics.

Will the Celtics really trade for Ben Simmons?

The Boston Celtics are currently 9th seed in the Eastern Conference. It looks like they can use a point guard who can run the offense and take off some of the ball-handling from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

But according to Kwame, Ben needs to be surrounded by shooters. It looks like at least 3 among the starting 5 of Celtics can shoot. But here’s the catch. Can they get Simmons without giving up either Tatum or Brown?

Many consider that Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid couldn’t co-exist because both of them had spacing issues in the paint. But Kwame believes 2 players can co-exist in the paint if they take turns.

Good examples can be Tim Duncan and David Robinson, Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar; and the recent Lebron James and Anthony Davis.

But to know how it will be with Ben Simmons, we have to wait till the 76ers make a trade and are done fining Ben Simmons.

