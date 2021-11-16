“I think Klay Thompson is more competitive than me”: Draymond Green discuss his teammate’s unique way of motivating himself and the Warriors in an NBC Sports interview

3 times NBA champion Draymond Green talks about Klay Thompson’s competitive mentality which is according to him is underrated and misunderstood.

Draymond Green was drafted by Golden State Warriors in 2012 and since then he has stayed with the team for over 10 yrs now. After spending almost a decade with the “Splash Brothers”, Draymond definitely knows a thing or two about Klay Thomspon‘s character.

Together they have won 3 Championships and individually Draymond Green has won the Defensive Player Of The Year in 2017. It’s obvious that Draymond is the voice a.k.a the leader in the team. He is their key playmaker and defensive anchor.

But recently in an interview, Draymond said ” I think Klay Thompson is more competitive than me”. It is a huge compliment coming from Draymond himself.

Draymond Green knows Klay Thompson better than anyone else

According to many NBA analysts and ex-NBA players, Klay Thompson is the second greatest shooter in NBA history so far after Steph Curry. He is also an elite defender guarding the opposing team’s best players every match.

Klay Thompson also holds the record for most points made in a quarter (37). In 2016, Golden State Warriors made the record of most wins in an NBA season (73) in which Klay averaged 22.1 pts that season.

Draymond’s statement should not be that much of a shocker knowing how much Klay has already accomplished.

Currently, the Golden State Warriors are 1st seeded in Western Conference without Klay Thomspon. Klay is out since his ACL tear in the 2019 Final against Toronto Raptors.

It’s been more than 2 years since Klay has played an NBA match. His much-awaited return is predicted to be somewhere around Christmas. Meanwhile, Klay can be seen working out near the court while giving interviews.

The Warriors are riding on a high wave but they will definitely need the other “Splash Brother” to be a legitimate contender this season.