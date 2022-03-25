“Michael Jordan would be an All-Star, nothing more!”: Jason Williams gets honest on how good Bulls legend would be, if he played in today’s NBA

NBA Legend Jason Williams talks about how Michael Jordan would fare if he played in the NBA today

Michael Jordan. The man was anointed as the greatest player to ever touch a basketball.

The number of fans this man still has despite retiring in the year 1999, could probably fill up all the stadiums around the globe… just twice over.

So, with that in mind, it probably comes as no surprise, that most people in the NBA community believe that he would absolutely dominate today’s NBA as well. But, the thing is, a certain legendary point guard during his day, doesn’t quite agree with that notion.

Recently, Jason Williams got on an interview with ‘BroBible’, where he was asked about how he believes MJ would fare in the current NBA. And let’s just say, a lot of the older fans around the world, are NOT going to like it.

Jason Williams says Michael Jordan wouldn’t be as legendary as he was in his hay day, in today’s NBA

No, we are not joking. Yes, that is indeed what he said.

Don’t believe us? Well, he said it right here, in this video below.

“Obviously, he’s going to be great,” Williams said. “I mean, don’t get me wrong. But I think it would be a little harder for him now because like you said the defenses have changed, and now he’s going to have three guys on the same side of the floor when he has the ball on the wing, whereas back in the day you just had one guy.

“Anybody in the NBA is going to beat anybody one on one, let alone Michael Jordan. I think he’d be great, be an All-Star for sure, but not the Michael Jordan that he was back then if that’s fair to say.”

On one end, we definitely agree with the former Sacramento King. At the end of the day, the league has come a long way since its Michael Jordan days. The level of the average player has increased dramatically, and star players are now on a WHOLE new level.

But on the other hand- JESUS CHRIST JASON WILLIAMS.

It takes a big man to make a statement like that, considering His Airness’s fanbase. And we wish him the best in his battles against the Jordan stans.

