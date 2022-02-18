“Only LeBron James has beat out LaMelo Ball to this record!”: Hornets star amazingly becomes 2nd youngest player ever to record 700 career assists

Hornets star LaMelo Ball reaches incredible milestone, nearly even eclipsing LeBron James

The Hornets may be something akin to a shipwreck right now. But, LaMelo Ball still appears to be balling as usual.

During his last 5 games, the Hornets star is averaging 25.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.8 assists, and 2.0 steals, while shooting 44.3% from the field, and 43.8% from beyond the arc. Clearly, this is a man well worthy of his All-Star selection.

But, it isn’t just the averages that are eye-catching when it comes to Melo. Recently, the man-made some absolutely incredible NBA history. Heck, what he did was so insane, only Lakers star, LeBron James has pulled one better in this category.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: “LaMelo Ball and the Hornets deserve a f**king apology!”: Hornets fans explode as franchise goes 1-9 in their last 10 after controversial loss vs Heat

LaMelo Ball becomes the youngest player in NBA history, behind just LeBron James to accumulate 700 career assists

You know, we’d say LeBron James is a pretty darn good passer himself.

Yes, his scoring is usually what catches the eye today, especially with the Lakers being where they are today. However, the fact of the matter is, the King is easily one of the greatest passers in NBA history.

But, as great as he was, as early as he was never too far away from the grasp of LaMelo Ball. And to prove that statement, we give you this little tweet below.

LaMelo Ball is the second youngest player in NBA history to reach 700 career assists (20-179d), only behind LeBron (20-12d). Wow. 🤯 h/t SportInfo pic.twitter.com/4MnbtkaoWU — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 18, 2022

That alone is undoubtedly incredible. But, we must also give consideration to the fact that James came into the NBA straight out of high school. So, when it comes to time, the man had just a teeny-tiny bit of a head start. And despite that fact, there is only a difference of 167 days. That is roughly about 83 games, in other words, a whole season.

To put things simply here, if LaMelo Ball and LeBron James started off at the age, really the gap between their ages when achieving this incredible feat, could’ve just come down to mere days.

It seems that his comparisons to the Lakers star weren’t so outlandish after all.

Also Read: “MICHAEL JORDAN, YOU DID NOT JUST MAKE THAT!”: When announcers couldn’t stop screaming as Bulls legend made an absolutely insane highlight in 1991