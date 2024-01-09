“Boy LeBron James Over That Motherf**ker Smoked Ham”: Gilbert Arenas Pokes Fun At Darvin Ham’s Job Security Amidst Lakers Troubles

The panel of Gil’s Arena was extremely critical of Darvin Ham’s performance as the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. Despite their recent win against the in-form Los Angeles Clippers, Gilbert Arenas thought that LeBron James and co. would be better off once Ham was fired from his job.

While Nick Young and the remainder of the panel were relatively silent, Gilbert Arenas didn’t mince his words as he completely ripped apart Darvin Ham. Initially, Arenas criticized the Lakers head coach for allowing Cam Reddish and Jarred Vanderbilt as many minutes as they get to play. Bashing the LAL’s lineup rotations, Agent Zero was harsh when he claimed that Ham deserved to not just be fired, but also choked.

“They need to bring back choking coaches… If you keep going with these lineups man, I’m sorry, man, just start looking, just start calling around man just start calling around. Start putting your resume out there ’cause it ain’t it,” Arenas exclaimed.

As per the Washington Wizards legend, a 15-game winning streak is the only way out for Ham. Right after Young implied that the Lakers’ front office needed to make some changes to the roster before firing Ham, the entire panel kept joking around, mocking the head coach for his recent failures.

Young said, “They got to trade before they bake the Ham…”

“Boy, LeBron (James) over that motherf**er smoked ham. Baked Ham. Fried Ham,” Arenas said.

The Los Angeles Lakers did a phenomenal job earlier winning the In-Season Tournament. Since then, the Purple & Gold have been playing like a lottery-bound team. Having gone 4-10 since the historic win against the Indiana Pacers, the Lakers’ performance of late has been concerning. However, firing Darvin Ham should be the last resort for the organization. Instead, trying to add an All-Star calibre point guard should be their priority.

Although the Lakers won their last game against the Clippers, they had lost 4 games consecutively before that. To add the NBA Championship this year to the In-season tournament trophy, the Lakers will need a strong winning streak not only to qualify for the playoffs but also to have that mentality to come back from such setbacks, which will help them during the playoffs.

Amidst all this, Ham’s job really seems to be in danger. Lakers’ rookie Maxwell Lewis liked a post on Instagram on the team’s disconnected locker room. Further, Anothy Davis’ views were different from Ham’s during the press conference after the loss against the Grizzlies.

LeBron James gets called out for praising rival team’s coach

After the Lakers’ 113-127 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, the head coach decided to clap back at all the detractors. Comparing the NBA season to a ‘marathon’, Ham urged Lakers Nation to keep their faith alive.

“This is the NBA, man, this is a marathon. You have to look at the totality of the picture. I’m tired of people living and dying with every single game we play. It’s ludicrous,” Ham said in a passionate rant.

While Ham has been under the gun for his team’s latest performance, LeBron James also received a lot of criticism recently. After the Lakers-Clippers fixture, Bron praised the opponent’s head coach Ty Lue.

Fans couldn’t help but attack the King for praising his former coach despite the hate that his current coach was receiving.

Currently, the California side is sitting 10th in the stacked West with an 18-19 record. The team desperately needs to find their winning ways before they further tumble down the standings.