“Brad Pitt and Angelia Jolie Should Stay Together”: Magic Johnson Wanted Hollywood Couple to Save Their Marriage

Magic Johnson is one of the most loveable figures in NBA history. But, despite his nature and good fortune as a basketball player, the five-time NBA Champion has gone through some tough times. Most notably his battle with HIV, something that put a strain on his family and personal life.

Nevertheless, Magic fought through it and is now a proud HIV activist. However, he would not have had the strength if it wasn’t for his wife Cookie Johnson. He knows how important it is to have someone like that in your life. That is why he wasn’t too happy when he heard that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were splitting up.

Magic Johnson wanted Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt to work on their marriage

In 2019, Hollywood royalty, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt made headlines when they announced their divorce. Fans around the world were in shambles, with many claiming “love to be dead” following the couple’s break up.

Truthfully, it was a bit tragic. Brad and Angelina were the quintessential couple, at least on paper. But, the couple’s fans weren’t the only ones unhappy about the divorce. Even LA Lakers legend, Hall of Famer Magic Johnson shared his concerns.

In an interview with TMZ, Magic shared his thoughts on the couple’s decision. He advised them to stay together, but if not, then to take their kids into consideration and remain friends, and to also opt for co-parenting.

“Yeah, I just wish they’d stay together. That’s what I wish you know becaus e they’re both special people and great people. But, if they can’t, just remain friends, and also co-parents, because they have beautiful children together. And so, I hope that they can work that out. Co-parenting would be great. Because they were wonderful together and loved each other. So, I hope it works out.”

Some amazing advice from Magic, and sound advice too. After all, the former three-time MVP has been in a loving marriage for the past 32 years.

Magic has three wonderful children, Andre, EJ, and Elisa

Magic Johnson knows how important the role of parenting is. Alongside his wife Cookie, Magic has two children. His son EJ Johnson, who is openly gay, and his adopted daughter Elisa. The Laker Legend also has another son, Andre, who was born years before he married Cookie.

Took my grandkids Gigi and Avery, kids Andre, EJ and Elisa, Cookie, her mom Cora, sister Pat, and nephew Cassius to Maestros for Mother’s Day! I hope everyone had a blessed day! pic.twitter.com/J5zdDLlgz8 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 10, 2021

It’s clear to see that family is very important to Magic. It is what has got him through most of his hardships and it is great to see just how much he loves and cherishes his own.

