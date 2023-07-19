Bragging His ‘$1,000,000 Charity,’ 25-Year-Old LeBron James’ Epic Cameo Subtly Calling Out Actors For Not Donating Enough Resurfaces

HBO’s hit TV series Entourage recently completed 19 years since its release. On the occasion, Boardroom posted on Instagram revisiting the major celebrity cameos in the show. One of the shortest, but most popular cameos in Entourage came from none other than NBA legend LeBron James. James used to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers back then, and was only in his early 20s.

Pipped to be one of the best of all time right from the start, LeBron became a household name even before joining the NBA. He has since become a global phenomenon and is easily the most popular modern-day NBA star. This also resulted in the Entourage cameo back in a 2009 episode, which came alongside none other than Hollywood actor Matt Damon.

LeBron James’ Entourage cameo resurfaces 19 years after show’s release

James had a rather short role in episode 12, season 6 of Entourage. He met the protagonist Vincent Chase along with his agent and his brother Johnny Drama at an LA airport. Damon had been chasing Vincent to donate to a charity for many weeks.

However, he wasn’t happy with Vincent’s $10k donation and had told LeBron about his paltry donation as well. When Vince wanted to know how much had LeBron donated and that he would match it, he claimed that he had donated a whopping $1 million.

“I gave a million Vince. Send a buck fifty.”

Vincent was aghast, and James ended up suggesting a figure of $150k. Matt Damon was not happy and wanted a $200k donation. James coyly went after actors and suggested that they have a habit of not giving back to society. He later commented that the donation was “for the kids.

James has acted in multiple movies and TV series

Of course, the Entourage cameo is hardly the extent of James’ acting resume. He has previously acted in multiple ads, movies and TV series.

Apart from Space Jam 2, LeBron was also a part of the Train Wreck comedy movie which was released in 2015. James had a lengthy role alongside Bill Hader who played a surgeon.

James played the role of Hader’s best friend and is shown to be overly protective of Hader’s character, His acting credit won him some rave reviews with the New Yorker calling LeBron the funniest part of the movie. While he only had a few minutes on-screen for Entourage, LeBron was an integral part of Train Wreck and put his acting talent to good use.