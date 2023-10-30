“Can’t Teach a Old Dog New Tricks”: Celtics Legend Believes James Harden’s Inability to Adapt Will Spell the End of His NBA Career

The new NBA season has commenced, but James Harden is yet to suit up for any of the Philadelphia 76ers’ games. On the latest episode of Showtime Basketball’s KG Certified, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett yet again spoke about the issue between Harden and the Sixers’ front office. Apart from calling Daryl Morey a liar, the 2018 MVP also refused to sign Philadelphia jerseys during his China trip. And Pierce believes that such a behaviour will only bring adverse affects on Harden.

Advertisement

According to Paul Pierce, there are multiple teams that would benefit from the guard’s addition. However, the Boston Celtics legend didn’t mince his words when he claimed that Harden could be out of the league if he continues to not move from his rigid demands.

James Harden could be out of the NBA, according to Paul Pierce

James Harden is one of the most prolific scorers in the league’s history. The 6ft 5” star has won three scoring titles, two assists titles, and has been an MVP. Certainly, the Beard would be a valuable addition to whichever team acquires him.

Advertisement

However, as per Paul Pierce, Harden would have to change his attitude and mellow down some of his rigid demands. The 2008 NBA Champ claimed that the 10-time All-Star would have to come to terms with not being the “main guy”. Further, the Truth also believes that Harden needs to make some sacrifices. Otherwise, it won’t be long before he’s out of the league.

“There’s no question that there are teams that can use James Harden. But we don’t need the James Harden from Houston, we don’t need the James Harden that wants to be the main guy. We want the James Harden who has to say to that ‘I am willing to sacrifice and play a role to make this team better. Am I willing to come off the ball a little more? Spot up in the corner? Set some screens? You can’t teach an old dog new tricks. So that’s why I say what I say when he could be out of the league.”

Kevin Garnett was taken aback as soon as his former teammate completed giving his take. Garnett exclaimed, “Damn, rockstar, goddam James Harden out of the league? That’s crazy!”

Harden did participate in the team’s training camp that was held in Denver, Colorado. However, he missed a few sessions of training back in Philly. Instead, reports stated that he had to travel to Houston in order to take care of his unwell mother.

Advertisement

Harden’s relationship with the Philly front office is beyond repair

Several analysts speculated that James Harden would eventually suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers as the 2023-24 season commences. However, with the situation not being dealt with how he’d like it, Harden has been missing games.

A few weeks ago, during training camp, Harden even commented on his relationship with the organization’s front office. Unfortunately for Philly fans, according to Harden, this relationship cannot be repaired.

The franchise did not even allow James to travel to Milwaukee for their first contest. It’ll be interesting to see just how much longer this cold war between the two parties continues.