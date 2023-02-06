“You’re Being Too Emotional on Kyrie Irving, Stephen A Smith!”: Nets Star Sparks Massive Fight With Jay Williams on ESPN

The Dallas Mavericks made waves recently when they traded for Kyrie Irving. The blockbuster move saw Uncle Drew trade New York for Texas.

Given the magnitude of the trade, opinions have been flooding in. There are many who believe Kyrie made the right move and many who don’t.

With this in mind, it’s not surprising that analysts like Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams have something to say. However, Kyrie didn’t start a thought-provoking conversation between them, but much rather a heated debate.

Kyrie Irving trade leads to a huge argument between Stephen A. Smith and Jay Williams

It’s not even been two days since Kyrie Irving was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. But, Uncle Drew is already starting major debates and arguments.

To be specific, he has sparked a heated debate between First Take star Stephen A. Smith, and former player-turned-analyst Jay Williams. Smith, a known critic of Kyrie seemed flustered about the move on a recent episode, which prompted Williams to call him out.

This of course led to a back-and-forth which then escalated to the two arguing about everything but the trade itself.

Jay Williams and Stephen A. Smith get into it over Kyrie Irving 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/2nmNAaMX2y — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 6, 2023

Things got so bad, that Molly Querim had to step in yet again and be the voice of reason. Forget being a detriment to his team, Kyrie even has the ability to split up two friends on national television.

LeBron James shared a cryptic tweet following the news of Kyrie Irving’s trade

Dallas might be Kyrie’s new home, but following news of his trade request, many believed he could be heading to LA. After all, a reunion with LeBron James was enticing. However, Irving decided otherwise and after the move, King James tweeted out a cryptic message, wondering if he was the problem.

Maybe It’s Me — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2023

Kyrie Irving sure is causing a lot of problems even before stepping onto the court in Dallas. Nevertheless, his focus will be on helping Luka Doncic and the Mavs go all the way.

