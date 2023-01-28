“Stephen Curry Was the Cute Boy at Church!”: Ayesha Curry Once Shared Her First Impression of the 9x All-Star

2022 was quite the year for the Currys. Stephen Curry won his 4th NBA Championship and finally got the coveted NBA Finals MVP honors that had eluded him for the first three times. He was named SI’s Sportsperson of the Year. Steph graduated from college, had his jersey retired there, and got enshrined in the Davidson Hall of Fame. He was given the Key to the City of Charlotte.

On the other hand, Ayesha’s Sweet July store and businesses took off. The couple also did a game show on HBO Max named About Last Night.

While promoting the show, Steph and Ayesha made a lot of rounds on several platforms. They sat down with Jimmy Fallon, joined the All-Star Weekend festivities, and sat down with GQ and Buzzfeed.

During their Buzzfeed interview, the two were quizzed with a quick game of Relationship Test.

Ayesha Curry revealed her first impression of Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry and Ayesha have known each other since they were just teenagers. They were in the same Church group back in Charlotte. However, they didn’t start dating all the way till 2008, when Steph was in Davidson and Ayesha was in LA.

During Buzzfeed’s Relationship Test, the couple were quizzed about a lot of things. They were asked about each other’s birthdays, astrological signs, pet peeves, favorite hype songs, and more. Things got interesting when they were asked about their first impression of each other.

Now, Steph had already shared on Jimmy Fallon that for the longest time, he found Ayesha cute, and she was actually his Candy Plug back when they were kids. Here, Steph shared what Ayesha thought about him. He said,

“You thought I was the cute boy at Church!”

Apparently, Steph’s first impression of Ishi had something to do with the fact that she was Canadian. Weird, but ok.

Steph tried getting Ayesha into the ‘Mile High Club’

The Warriors superstar and his wife had a cameo in the HBO Max series, Ballers. While on a call with Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Steph shared how he was traveling with his wife and was hoping to join the Mile High Club xD

