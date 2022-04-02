“Brandon Ingram slapped LeBron James harder than Will Smith slapped Chris Rock”: Lakers broadcaster, Bill MacDonald, hilariously references Oscars debacle as Lakers trail Pelicans

LeBron James gets slapped across the face by Brandon Ingram in Lakers-Pelicans and the Lakers broadcasters reference the Will Smith-Chris Rock moment.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis returned from injury tonight with the latter having not played a game since mid-February. The Los Angeles Lakers need all hands on deck for this final home stretch of games as they are continually bouncing in and out of the 10th seed with the San Antonio Spurs.

The purple and gold are currently half a game back from the 10th seeded Spurs and 2 games back from the New Orleans Pelicans who hold the 9th seed. A win tonight over the CJ McCollum and company would be greatly beneficial for the Lakers.

Tonight’s game is one of the most important games of the season for the Lakers however that wouldn’t stop their broadcasters, Bill MacDonald and Stu Lantz, from having a few moments of levity between the two as LeBron James continues his offensive tirade.

Bill MacDonald references the Will Smith slap after LeBron James gets hit.

The slap heard across the world this past week- Will Smith defending his wife from a G.I.Jane joke made by legendary comedian, Chris Rock, at the Academy Oscars. In this day of age of memes, the slap was bound to become a joke within seconds of it happening. And it did.

LeBron James, according to Bill MacDonald, may have just experienced a version of this slap in tonight’s game between the Lakers and the Pelicans.

On a drive to the rim around the 6:10 minute mark in the 3rd quarter, LeBron James was clubbed across the face by Brandon Ingram. This resulted in a Flagrant 1 being assessed to Ingram, his first PF of the game.

Bruh the announcer just said was the lebron slap harder than the will smith one😭😭😭😭😭😭 #LakeShow — Edlö (@Edboiiiii) April 2, 2022

James would shoot two free throws following the Flagrant assessment. However, as the officials were checking the foul out, Bill MacDonald hilariously asked Stu if LeBron was slapped across the face by Ingram the way Chris Rock was by Will Smith at the Oscars.

Of course, the nature of both slaps were entirely different but it’s safe to say that a slap across the face from a 6’9 Ingram is much more impactful than getting slapped by the Fresh Prince.