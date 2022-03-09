“Bradley Beal wants to team up with James Harden and Joel Embiid”: Andrew Bogut’s sources firmly believe the Wizards guard wants out of DC to join the Sixers

Bradley Beal is looking to form a big 3 with James Harden and Joel Embiid on the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Andrew Bogut.

Bradley Beal is a name that had been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers ever since the fallout with Ben Simmons began to percolate within the organization. Guys like Damian Lillard and James Harden were also mentioned when talking about trading Simmons for a superstar and well, Daryl Morey got exactly what he wanted.

The Harden-Embiid duo has looked quite unstoppable to start off their tenure together, with Philly looking like a formidable title contender this season. The Washington Wizards on the other hand had a free fall down the standings after starting the year off with a 10-3 record.

Also read: “James Wiseman will suit up for the next two Santa Cruz Warriors games!”: Warriors Insider delivers a huge update on the sophomore’s availability status

While Bradley Beal hasn’t been at his best this season, it was probably for the best that he underwent his season-ending wrist surgery. The Wizards however, though they are under .500, do have a 29-34 record and are merely a game and a half back from the play-in.

Bradley Beal wants to team up with James Harden and Joel Embiid.

Bradley Beal hasn’t played with talent like James Harden nor Joel Embiid ever in his career. While he did play alongside prime John Wall for half a decade, Harden and Embiid are MVP candidates year in and year out.

Also read: “LeBron James has more 40-point, 50-point, and 60-point games than Kevin Durant”: The King refuses to let the Slim Reaper overtake him as the best player in the world

According to Andrew Bogut, Beal is looking to play with that caliber of players and fulfil the rumors from this past season that linked him to Philly. Bogut’s sources who are close to the situation believe that Beal is interested in teaming up with both James Harden and Joel Embiid this coming offseason.

“I’ve heard a pretty big rumor … from some people that are pretty close to the situation in the NBA: Big three to Philly. Brad Beal is trying to get to Philadelphia in the offseason to team up with Harden and Embiid.” 👀👀👀 – Andrew Bogut

(h/t NBC Sports) pic.twitter.com/VKIAIg5nkV — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) March 9, 2022

Beal didn’t sign his extension this season because come this offseason, he can sign a 5 year/ $242 million deal with the Wizards. However, him not signing that extension also means that he isn’t fully sommited to the Wizards, he has said earlier this season that he is but rumors from the previous offseason will suggest otherwise.