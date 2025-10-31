Brian Windhorst Declares Austin Reaves a Superstar After Timberwolves Performance

Oct 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half at Target Center | Credits- Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves put on an absolute show last night against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With both LeBron James and Luka Doncic sidelined, the Lakers needed someone to step up, and ARD did just that. He finished with 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 11 assists in 41 minutes of play. It wasn’t just the numbers though; it was how in control he looked from start to finish.

Considering the Wolves threw everything at him, that stat line looks even better. He shot just 9-for-24 from the field, but his impact went way beyond his shooting. Every possession ran through him, and he kept the offense humming even with the Wolves defense sworming him for most of the game. They call this a legacy game. The 27-year-old is proving that he is more valuable to the Purple and Gold than ever before.

Even Brian Windhorst took notice on NBA on ESPN. He broke down the game and had a ton of praise for Reaves. Windy even suggested that Lakers coach J.J. Redick should be scheming up his offense to run through the University of Oklahoma alum.

“They need to realize that they can run sections of the game through Austin Reaves and I’m sure that’s what J.J. Redick is going to do,” Windhorst stated. Honestly, he’s spot-on. Reaves looked like a true lead guard out there. And of course, pulled the ultimate Kobe Bryant move by hitting a buzzer beater to give LA its 3rd win of the season.

Windhorst also highlighted how AR’s performance was crazy considering Minnesota were prepped for him. “They put Jayden McDaniels, their 6’10” defensive ace, on him. That’s the kind of treatment the other team’s best player gets.” That’s wild. A couple of years ago, Reaves was just trying to make the roster.

And yet, despite that pressure, he stayed poised, even on a poor night from the field. “Guess what?” asked Windy. “He didn’t have a great shooting game. He was 9-24. McDaniels did a good job in this game. But he generated 24 assist opportunities. He created for his teammates.”

Reaves showed a ton of composure for someone thrust into that kind of role. Without The King and The Don, it was clear he was the engine. He made the right reads, stayed aggressive, and never looked rattled. Windhorst summed it up perfectly:

“He dominated whatever is given to him. That’s how Luka plays. That’s how LeBron plays. And the message that Austin is sending is, ‘That’s how I can play too.’”

What’s cool is that this wasn’t some fluke game either. Reaves has been trending up all month, getting more comfortable as the Lakers’ secondary (and sometimes primary) creator. You can see his confidence growing with every touch. Nights like this just make you believe he’s got another gear to reach.

It’s also good to see J.J. Redick trusting him more. The offense looked fluid and fun with Reaves in control. Guys were cutting harder, spacing better, and clearly feeding off his energy. It’s the kind of trust you only earn through performances like this.

So yeah, call it a breakout, call it a reminder. Either way, AR is the real deal. He went toe-to-toe with one of the NBA’s top defenses and came out running the show. The Lakers didn’t just survive without LeBron and Luka — they looked inspired. And that’s largely thanks to Reaves proving he’s more than just a role player. He’s a playmaker built for the moment.