Zion Williamson’s Finger Injury Leaves Availability vs Spurs Hanging in the Balance

On Friday, the New Orleans Pelicans will host the San Antonio Spurs, hoping to end their three-game losing streak and reclaim the sixth place in the Western Conference standings. The Pelicans are currently seventh in the standings albeit having the same record as the sixth-placed Phoenix Suns. New Orleans is 0-2 against Phoenix this season and will need to finish the year with a better record to overtake them in the standings. The Pelicans should be concerned about star Zion Williamson‘s fitness ahead of their game tonight at Smoothie King Center against San Antonio.

The young star is featured on the team’s injury report for their game against the Spurs, and has been listed as ‘questionable’ due to his finger injury.

Williamson reportedly hurt his finger after banging it against the backboard following a block on Orlando Magic‘s Jalen Suggs’ layup attempt. The replay suggests the forward’s injury is not severe, but looks can be deceiving, especially with injuries.

Regardless, it’s likely that Williamson will play through it to help the Pelicans get back on track following three straight losses. However, it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Pelicans’ medical staff decide to rest their centerpiece before the playoffs. The Spurs have the worst record in the West. Therefore, a Zion-less NOLA would still be a tough matchup for the Texas team, especially on the road.

Pelicans’ record without Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has struggled with injuries since his rookie season and hadn’t played more than 61 games through his first three years in the league. However, the forward has had a relatively clean bill of health this season and has missed only 11 games. The Pelicans have coped well when Williamson has been sidelined, boasting a 7-4 record in his absence.

Statistically, Williamson is having one of his weakest seasons in the NBA. He’s averaging 22.8 points, the lowest mark since his rookie season, and 5.8 rebounds, the fewest in his career. However, he has improved his playmaking abilities and is averaging a career-high in assists with five per game.

With only six games left in their regular season schedule, the Pelicans need Williamson to stay healthy. They are only one game behind the fifth-placed Dallas Mavericks and have the same record as the sixth-placed Suns. But they are also only 1.5 games ahead of the ninth-placed Los Angeles Lakers. If New Orleans doesn’t overturn its three-game losing streak, the team could tumble to as low as ninth in the standings.