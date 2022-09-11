Basketball

Savannah James’ mother didn’t believe LeBron James would do anything ‘shady’ in Savannah’s absence

Savannah James’ mother didn’t believe LeBron James would do anything ‘shady’ in Savannah’s absence
Samir Mehdi

Covering everything from Wilt Chamberlain's offensive goaltending games in 1962 to Ja Morant's points in the paint absurdity in 2022.

Previous Article
Patrick Mahomes was one pick away from Sean Payton featuring him as Drew Brees' successor
Next Article
WWE indirectly references CM Punk and his recent backstage altercation in AEW
NBA Latest Post
Savannah James’ mother didn’t believe LeBron James would do anything ‘shady’ in Savannah’s absence
Savannah James’ mother didn’t believe LeBron James would do anything ‘shady’ in Savannah’s absence

LeBron James and Savannah James didn’t spend all their time together when the former moved…