Savannah James’ mother didn’t believe LeBron James would do anything ‘shady’ in Savannah’s absence

LeBron James and Savannah James didn’t spend all their time together when the former moved to the Miami Heat.

LeBron James made perhaps one of the biggest free agent decisions in the history of the NBA back in the summer of 2010. Other than Shaquille O’Neal’s move from Orlando to Los Angeles, James leaving his home state of Ohio to play in the bright lights of Miami left the city of Cleveland in absolute shambles.

It felt as though the city was littered with remains of burnt LeBron James Cleveland Cavalier jerseys for the first few days following ‘The King’s’ departure. Savannah James, LeBron’s wife, spoke up about this:

“You have fans you think they’re going to roll with you no matter what, and then they burn your jersey? It’s unfair. But they did it. It’s over.”

Savannah and LeBron had been with each other for nearly 8 years by the time they decided to move down to South Beach. In 2010, they had already had Bronny James who was 5 and Bryce Maximus who was 3. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, she talked about what it was first like to move to Miami.

Savannah James and her mother on LeBron James.

In this interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Savannah James dishes on everything from her lifestyle with her kids to what her relationship with LeBron James is like. Mind you, this interview is from 12 years ago but her answers still make sense over a decade later.

In one particular instance, she talks about how LeBron making the decision to go from Cleveland to Miami led to their two sons being uprooted from a city they called home for years. With Bronny starting school that summer as well, Savannah decided to stay in Cleveland to make the transition for her sons easier.

With the two being separated, the question of James’s loyalty was brought up, to which Savannah’s mother replied, “Don’t you think he knows the difference between ruthlessness and love? If LeBron was going to do something shady, he can do that around the corner. He doesn’t have to go to Miami.”

Like they say, moms know best because she did. Fast-forward to present day and both LeBron and Savannah, at least in the public eye, are a perfect example of how healthy a publicized relationship can be.

