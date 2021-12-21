Basketball

“Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who’s the daddy!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers’ MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics

"Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who's the daddy!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers' MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"What are you doing on the field?": Ricky Ponting blasts Joe Root's captaincy after the Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who's the daddy!": NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers' MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics
“Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who’s the daddy!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers’ MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics

Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid responds to NBC Sports Celtics’ and their comments with his 41-point…