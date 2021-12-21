“Joel Embiid showed Jayson Tatum who’s the daddy!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Sixers’ MVP impresses with a 41 point night, secures win over the Celtics

Sixers’ superstar Joel Embiid responds to NBC Sports Celtics’ and their comments with his 41-point game-winning performance

The Boston Celtics hosted the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. It was their second meeting of the season, with the previous one swinging in the Celtics’ favor. However, tonight, Joel Embiid had different plans. After going down by 6 points in the 4th, Embiid sparked a run to take the Sixers over the line.

#76ers end game on an 18-6 run. #Celtics hit two FGs in the last 4:14 with two missed free throws and three turnovers. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) December 21, 2021

Joel Embiid had a huge night.

Joel Embiid monster game. 41 PTS

10 REB

5 AST

2 STL

4 BLK He now has the most 40/10/5 games (6) by a Sixer not named Wilt Chamberlain. pic.twitter.com/uvwFbDTS4y — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 21, 2021

Jaylen Brown went for 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists. On the other hand, Jayson Tatum had an off-night. He could only manage 17 points on 5/14 shooting.

NBA Twitter reacts as Joel Embiid has a monster night in Boston

Joel Embiid showed no mercy tonight, going off for 17 points in the 4th quarter. He had some serious buckets to get the Sixers to a 4-point lead, and then a few clutch Free Throws to seal the game.

Embiid with the CLUTCH jumper 🥶 pic.twitter.com/q8Wk77pwyy — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 21, 2021

NBA Twitter certainly loved what they were seeing. Some credit JoJo’s performance to NBC Boston and their comments after the last matchup.

He definitely took this personal lmao pic.twitter.com/wABjVd40Dv — LLDT🕊(7-7)(15-14) (@SquintsJrr) December 21, 2021

Comrade Embiid back at it again pic.twitter.com/IKdbmtKUQw — Nick Hagelgans (@Nick_Hagelgans) December 21, 2021

Embiid owns the ceLtics — Tavinho (13-2-0)(16-15) (@dlafcp14) December 21, 2021

What Joel told the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/Stg5RMF8yE — Stevie👑 (@steviesburner3) December 21, 2021

Celtics with a lead pic.twitter.com/c1eFeXLd1X — spida (@MoreSpida) December 21, 2021

Joel Embiid has had some sensational performances this season. He’s averaging 24.3 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists this season.