Nico Harrison Will Run It Back With Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving, Claims Mavericks Insider

Mar 3, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) is helped off the court by forward Naji Marshall (13) and forward Anthony Davis (3) during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The basketball gods have been cruel to the Mavericks fans this season. First, they lost Luka to the Lakers after Nico Harrison decided to trade their face on a whim. Then, Anthony Davis. the star Nico Williams believed would win them the title, went down with an injury. And recently Kyrie Irving suffered a season-ending ACL tear. This is the worst crisis the team has ever seen and they also have to deal with nine players on the injury list.

The current season is undeniably over for the Mavericks. They have a long road ahead of them and with the uncertainty surrounding the team, fans are likely anxious beyond measure.

Fortunately, per Insider Mike Curtis, the fans need not anticipate any more beloved players traded away in the middle of the night. He revealed it is far too unlikely that there will be any more restructuring in the near future. Instead, he claimed, fans can expect to see a few new faces in the mix.

During a recent appearance on Run It Back, he said pairing Kyrie with AD gives them the potential for a championship run. And when they’re both healthy, the Mavs will run it back next season, he assured.

Curtis said, “In the offseason, this team is definitely going to need another point guard, another primary ball handler. You had something like that when you had Luka and Kyrie together…when one was hurt, the other could pick up the slack.”

There’s no clarity on how long Kyrie will be out due to his injury. As per Curtis, he might be out until the next All-Star break.

The Mavericks want to run it back with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving next season 👀 "Nico Harrison said his future is three to four years. This window they have right now is the best opportunity for them to compete for a championship." – @MikeACurtis2 pic.twitter.com/RLpwHHASkx — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) March 18, 2025

So, adding those key pieces will allow AD and Klay Thompson to lead the charge until he joins in. And while Curtis has assured fans that AD will remain a Maverick for the foreseeable future, he isn’t ignorant enough to discard the unpredictability that the Mavericks have had to face in the last few weeks.

One such possibility is that the Mavericks might trade Davis during the offseason. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps believes getting rid of AD will be the right thing to do for the franchise.

Tim Bontemps wants the Dallas Mavericks to trade Anthony Davis

While discussing the Mavs on a recent episode of The Hoop Collective, Bontemps shared his thoughts on the future of the franchise. He said, “I don’t think Anthony Davis should ever play for the Mavericks again.”

He wants the Mavs to keep him for the remainder of the season and then trade him during the summer. Bontemps has a very strong and calculated reason for this.

He believes that Kyrie, when he returns, wouldn’t be as reliable a player due to injuries and age. The same applies to AD as well. Bontemps believes that they can’t live up to the expectations if they don’t add a star player to the roster.

Freeing up some space will allow the Mavs to make good moves during the offseason. It’s baffling how a team that was considered one of the strongest title contenders when the season started has gone through such a rough patch. And unfortunately for the fans, there is no resolution or respite in sight.