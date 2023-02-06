“Bring LeBron James To Brooklyn”: Kevin Durant’s Co-Host Asks For Lakers Star To Join Nets

Kyrie Irving made headlines once again when he requested a trade away from the Brooklyn Nets a couple days ago ahead of the February 9th trade deadline. With the deadline still half of a week away, Joe Tsai and the front office found a team in the Dallas Mavericks to take on the enigmatic superstar in return for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney Smith, 2 SRPs, and an FRP.

The most disappointed fanbase with this news would certainly be the Los Angeles Lakers fanbase. More so than fans however, it seems as though LeBron James took a massive hit emotionally as Rob Pelinka failed to get a 2nd superstar onto the roster yet again.

He tweeted out, ‘Maybe it’s me’ a couple hours after news broke regarding the trade to the Mavericks. Now, with a couple more days left before the end of the trade deadline, an important figure in Kevin Durant’s life has taken to Twitter to recruit ‘The King’.

Also read: “Maybe It Was Me”: LeBron James Posts Cryptic Tweet After Kyrie Irving Snubs Lakers For Luka Doncic And The Mavericks

Eddie Gonzalez tries to recruit LeBron James

Kevin Durant and Eddie Gonzalez started their own podcast called ‘The Etcs’ and tape episodes every so often. There hasn’t been an episode out yet regarding the Kyrie Irving debacle but rest assured he will take the mic to address it all within a few weeks time when the buzz around it has settled down.

In the midst of this all however, Eddie has taken to Twitter to try to get his friend some help on the Brooklyn Nets roster. He posted a picture of LeBron James in a Nets uniform with a picture of Jay-Z on display, clearly hinting towards using Jay’s connection to James to bring him to the Nets.

Having KD and LeBron on the same roster feels unreal given just how magnanimous the two are in the realm of the NBA. However, if this were to ever happen, it’s safe to say that beating them in a 7-game series would be next to impossible.

What will the Lakers do now?

The Nets clearly didn’t want to deal with the Lakers when trying to offload Kyrie Irving because Joe Tsai knew LA was his preferred destination. This leaves LeBron James in a tough spot as the purple and gold’s front office now has to look for ancillary pieces to improve the roster.

Their main targets would have to be players like Bojan Bogdanovic, Fred VanVleet, or Gary Trent Jr. The Lakers have been adamant in not including any of their future first in trades this offseason so it’ll be interesting to see who they can fetch with extremely limited trade assets.

Also read: “Joe Tsai Didn’t Want To Send Kyrie Irving To The Lakers”: Nets ‘Succeeded’ In Not Sending Mavericks Star To His ‘Preferred Destination’