Bringing In $40,000,000 For The Wizards, ‘Livid’ 40 Y/o Michael Jordan Was Dropped From Their Front Office Without Explanation

Mar 28, 2003; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Washington Wizards guard Michael Jordan (23) drives to the basket between Los Angeles Lakers forward Rick Fox (44) and Mark Madsen (35) during the third quarter of the Wizards 108 – 94 loss to the Lakers at Staples Center. Jordan scored 23 points in the game. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Jordan may have had the greatest career of any basketball player, but his tenure in the front office of a franchise was rather troublesome. As the President of Basketball Operations for the Washington Wizards, Jordan had a dismal record. That being said, according to a report by ESPN, the owners of the franchise failed to do right by him, firing him without any explanation in 2003. This left the player livid, considering he raked millions of dollars for the team.

Jordan assumed his role with the Wizards in 2000 after retiring from the Chicago Bulls. The player, however, came out of retirement to play for the franchise at the age of 38. That said, despite being a player, he maintained his role in the front office of the Wizards before hanging his sneakers up at 40. One month after his retirement, he was let go by the team owners without prior notice or an explanation.

Michael Jordan was fired from the Washington Wizards

The six-time NBA champion had an illustrious career with the Chicago Bulls and went out on top after winning the 1998 NBA Finals. Following his retirement, he decided to join the Washington Wizards as the president of their basketball operations, a job that did not end well for the basketball legend. He made the franchise millions by playing two seasons but was rewarded with nothing more than a pink slip. Here is a quote from reporter Michael Wilbon on the matter:

“Fact is, Jordan made $40 million to $50 million for the Wizards in two seasons, and [Abe] Pollin threw him out without giving him a reason.”

When Jordan decided to come out of retirement to play for the Wizards, the arena was sold out for most games. His mere presence on the basketball floor made at least $20 million each year. So, when he retired for good, he expected to resume his seat as the President of Basketball Operations. However, in a meeting with the owners, he was shown the door and not offered any explanation. This left the player fuming. Here is a quote from Jordan on the matter:

“I am shocked by this decision, and by the callous refusal to offer me any justification for it.”

After the shocking news, the six-time league MVP decided to look for other opportunities in the market. The NBA was expanding to Charlotte, and the owners were ready to welcome the player with both arms. He was also reportedly in talks with the Chicago Bulls.

Jordan becomes the owner of his hometown franchise

After the saga with the Wahington Wizards, the Hall of Fame player was actively looking to get involved with a franchise. His wish came true in the form of the NBA’s expansion franchise in Charlotte, North Carolina. Being the hometown of Jordan, this was the perfect opportunity to sink his teeth in.

In 2006, the player bought a minor stake in the Charlotte franchise and eventually went on to become the majority owner of the team in 2010. However, the team, now known as the Charlotte Hornets, has enjoyed little to no success since its inception. This resulted in Jordan selling his majority stake in June 2023. He still owns a minority stake in the franchise.