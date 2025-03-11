“Bro Doesn’t Wanna Get Fined”: Luka Doncic Implies Refs Were Unfair To Lakers As Fans React

With LeBron James set to miss a week or two due to a groin strain, Luka Doncic and the Lakers picked up their second consecutive loss. Doncic played 41 minutes in the road game against Brooklyn last night but his 22-12-12 triple-double wouldn’t be enough to overcome the Nets.

Doncic stepped up from deep, knocking down a crucial 35-footer in the final 12 seconds. However, his efforts couldn’t stave off the 108-111 loss. After the game, Luka appeared frustrated with the officiating. The 26-year-old received the first foul call in his favor halfway through the third quarter.

“It wasn’t fair but we just gotta play the game,” the Slovenian superstar said during his post-game presser. Luka is often quick to complain about the refereeing, particularly on the hardwood, but in this case, he preferred not to make any explicit comments about the officials.

“I’m not going to say anything but I think everybody saw the game so, they know what happened,” he added. As a team, the Lakers shot 15-of-19 from the stripe while the Nets knocked down 19 of their 13 free-throw attempts. According to Doncic, the disparity in foul calls was obvious by the end of the contest.

Some fans understood Doncic’s executive decision. The NBA has been quick to fine players who publicly call out the officiating and Luka wanted to avoid any such drama, Lakers fans argued. One of them responded, “Bro doesn’t wanna get fined LMAO”

