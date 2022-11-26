Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Spurs? Lakers Release Injury Report for 4x Champ Ahead of Back-to-back Game  

Nov 25, 2022; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) celebrates in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James is back, after 5 games of sitting out with a strain on his adductor, the King could finally walk today. He ran too, making a few good plays. But he still looks miles off his dominant self.

The adductor strain is taking a toll on a player who is battling against father time. He is turning 38 this year. Will injuries derail a glorious end?

LeBron put up 21-5-8 tonight, not bad, and while for many this would be great, this is the King we are talking about. We expect more. And on the second game of the back-to-back with San Antonio Spurs, fans want to know if he will feature tonight.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers release injury report ahead of the road game

The Lakers are yet to release their latest injury report but we have some news from the main man himself. LeBron James was asked if he would play the next night. He eluded to a “strong possibility” of his appearance.

LeBron says there’s a “strong possibility” he plays tomorrow on the back-to-back in San Antonio. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) November 26, 2022

And while he may say he wants to play, there is a good chance and a half he won’t feature. The Lakers should exercise caution and instead use Anthony Davis to his fullest potential.

